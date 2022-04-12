Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the EURUSD has been largely determined by the development of tensions between the West and Russia. Most recently, the new outbreak of COVID-19 in China, prompting hard lockdowns there, has caused further uncertainty globally. The duration of the war and the latest COVID-19 wave in China are highly uncertain. For our forecast, we assume that the global uncertainty will subside in the course of the second quarter. Therefore, we expect the dollar to weaken by mid-year. This movement should be supported by a slowdown in the economies in both the Eurozone and the US, which we expect to see during the coming months. All in all, the uncertainty for the EURUSD is high, especially in the near future. Ultimately, however, a weakening of the dollar is the most likely development, in our view.
JPY: Yield increases weaken yen
The sharp rise in yields in the Eurozone, especially for mid- and long-term bonds, triggered a strong strengthening movement of the euro against the yen in March. This widened the yield differential in favor of the euro and thus attracted investment capital to the Eurozone. However, due to the war in Ukraine, we expect weaker economic data in the Eurozone in the coming months, leading us to expect a decline in yields on medium and long maturities. In this environment, the yen should gradually strengthen somewhat against the euro. In the event that geopolitical risks worsen, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro at any time.
CHF: francs determined by environment
In the short term, the war in Ukraine is the determining factor for the EURCHF exchange rate. The escalation of the situation favors a strengthening of the franc. However, significant increases in yields of Eurozone government bonds in March led to a slight weakening of the franc. The bond market reacted to the intentions of the ECB, which decided to reduce its securities purchases more quickly at its March meeting. A major risk factor for a sustained strengthening of the Swiss franc against the euro is the recent significant widening of the inflation differential, due to a stronger increase in inflation in the Eurozone. A long-term widening of the inflation differential would mean that the potential for a weakening of the Swiss franc against the euro, in phases of economic recovery, is lower than before. At the same time, a further escalation of political risks could see the franc strengthen to even lower levels than before.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates recovery after flirting with the year low
The American dollar came under strong selling pressure as government bond yields retreat sharply. EUR/USD trading around 1.0870, as equities shrug off worrisome US inflation-related figures.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100, trades at fresh weekly highs
GBP/USD trades near an intraday high of 1.3074, as market players drop the greenback. UK inflation hit 7% YoY in March, a 30-year high ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy meeting next week.
Gold: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion
Gold maintains its bullish bias, trading near a fresh multi-week high of $1,981.57. A generalized risk-averse mood alongside the dollar’s weakness during the American session maintained the metal bid throughout the day.
XRP price targets $1 after big win in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
Payment giant Ripple is closer to a win in the SEC vs. Ripple case as Judge Sarah Netburn denies the SEC’s request to keep certain documents privileged.
DWAC stock spikes on Fox News signing up
DWAC was back in the news on Tuesday as FOX News reportedly officially joined Truth Social. DWAC stock has spiked to $175 before retreating to $40.