Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the EURUSD has been largely determined by the development of tensions between the West and Russia. Most recently, the new outbreak of COVID-19 in China, prompting hard lockdowns there, has caused further uncertainty globally. The duration of the war and the latest COVID-19 wave in China are highly uncertain. For our forecast, we assume that the global uncertainty will subside in the course of the second quarter. Therefore, we expect the dollar to weaken by mid-year. This movement should be supported by a slowdown in the economies in both the Eurozone and the US, which we expect to see during the coming months. All in all, the uncertainty for the EURUSD is high, especially in the near future. Ultimately, however, a weakening of the dollar is the most likely development, in our view.

JPY: Yield increases weaken yen

The sharp rise in yields in the Eurozone, especially for mid- and long-term bonds, triggered a strong strengthening movement of the euro against the yen in March. This widened the yield differential in favor of the euro and thus attracted investment capital to the Eurozone. However, due to the war in Ukraine, we expect weaker economic data in the Eurozone in the coming months, leading us to expect a decline in yields on medium and long maturities. In this environment, the yen should gradually strengthen somewhat against the euro. In the event that geopolitical risks worsen, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro at any time.

CHF: francs determined by environment

In the short term, the war in Ukraine is the determining factor for the EURCHF exchange rate. The escalation of the situation favors a strengthening of the franc. However, significant increases in yields of Eurozone government bonds in March led to a slight weakening of the franc. The bond market reacted to the intentions of the ECB, which decided to reduce its securities purchases more quickly at its March meeting. A major risk factor for a sustained strengthening of the Swiss franc against the euro is the recent significant widening of the inflation differential, due to a stronger increase in inflation in the Eurozone. A long-term widening of the inflation differential would mean that the potential for a weakening of the Swiss franc against the euro, in phases of economic recovery, is lower than before. At the same time, a further escalation of political risks could see the franc strengthen to even lower levels than before.

