The trading week kicks off on mixed sentiment. Last week marked the end of a four-week winning rally in the US stocks, and the new week starts with unpleasant new that drought in China’s Sichuan region will cause ‘severe’ power cuts.
People’s Bank of China lowered the lending rates for corporate and household loans to boost credit demand. Stocks in Shanghai gained slightly, but the rest of Asia was in the red and the major US futures traded lower.
The S&P 500 will kick off the week after having slid 1.20% last week, Nasdaq will be testing the bull’s nerves after having lost more than 2.5% over the course of last week.
All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole meeting. This year, Jackson Hole may have a bigger-than-usual impact on investor sentiment, as investors don’t really know where the market is going, as the market doesn’t really know where the Fed is going.
The July equity rally was mainly triggered by the expectation - and not the fact, nor an announcement - that the Fed could soften its policy and start cutting the interest rates if the US economy sinks into recession. While there are flashing signs that recession could be just around the corner, there have been no signs, or a mention, or a hint that the Fed would start re-lowering its rates at any point in the foreseeable future.
On the contrary, the Fed members kept that the monetary conditions would tighten until signs of sustainable easing toward the 2% policy target. Therefore, if anything unpleasantly hawkish comes out of this week’s Jackson Hole meeting, we could see the latest equity rally, which could push both the S&P500 and Nasdaq to their 100-DMA levels.
Before the Jackson Hole symposium, we will have a better idea on the latest PMI figures, the US durable goods orders, the latest US GDP data, and the PCE, another gauge of inflation that’s closely watched by the Fed.
Euro battered
Euro traders will keep a close eye on the flash PMI figures today to see the impact of the latest spike in energy prices on economic activity. On Friday, the German PPI data came as a shocker, with more than a 5% rise in factory-gate prices only during July, due to a nearly 15% rise in energy prices, ONLY IN JULY. The German PPI rose 37% since the same time last year, versus a slight easing expected by analysts.
The EURUSD extended losses. Normally, a higher-than-expected inflation print should rather boost the expectation of more aggressive action from the European Central Bank (ECB) and revive the bulls, but, as the ECB is slow to move, the hawkish expectations don’t do much to lift sentiment in the euro. If, on top, we see bad surprises across the PMI reads, the euro could easily sink below parity against the US dollar, yet again.
Speaking of the US dollar, the dollar bulls are back in force. The stronger dollar is not only a headache for the rest of the world, it’s also a headache for the US companies, as the revenues they make outside the US lose value when converted back to US dollars.
The strong dollar continues pressuring gold to the downside. The price of an ounce retreated to $1743 this morning, as Bitcoin struggles to hold ground above the $20K level. If we see the US stocks, especially tech stocks, give back gains this week, we could see Bitcoin vanish below the $20K mark.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.0050 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD holds onto the latest upside but remains below 1.0050. US dollar struggles to find demand amid the PBOC cuts fuelled optimism. The euro looks vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks.
GBP/USD recovers towards 1.1850 amid USD exhaustion, Jackson Hole buzz
GBP/USD is defending mild gains on its way to 1.1850 as the US dollar pauses its recovery rally. Markets remain cautiously optimistic amid Chinese stimulus bets and the European energy crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed's Jackson Hole event this week.
Gold refreshes day’s low near $1,740, Jackson Hole hogs limelight
Gold price has given a downside break of $1,745.02-1,749.15 territory and has refreshed day’s low at $1,744.00. The odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed are accelerating vigorously. A decline in US Durable Goods Orders in times of soaring inflation will impact the DXY prices.
Tezos price hints at steepening recent crash through retest of $1.33
Tezos Price has collected liquidity resting above $1.95 and $1.66 levels, as discussed in the previous article. Now, investors can look at the liquidity resting below July swing lows and equal lows formed at $1.33.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!