EUR/USD pops higher
The US dollar plunged after the Fed’s 25 bp hike raised hopes that the peak rate is getting closer. On the daily chart, the euro has bounced off the 20-day SMA (1.0800) as it sought to preserve its gains above last May’s high of 1.0780. A sharp break above 1.0910 has attracted momentum buyers, sending the pair towards 1.1100 which sits in the supply zone from the April sell-off. As the RSI ventures into the overbought area, more buyers may see a pullback as an opportunity to tag along with 1.0900 as a fresh support.
XAU/USD breaks higher
Gold surges as the US dollar tumbles across the board post-FOMC. On the daily chart, the precious metal is still grinding the demand-turned-supply zone 1950-1995. After a drop below 1915, a tentative breakout has been contained at 1902 along the 20-day SMA. A subsequent rally above 1935 and 1949 indicates that the bulls are still in control. The bullish continuation would pave the way for a climb to April’s peak of 1995, with 1970 as an intermediate resistance. An overbought RSI may cause a temporary pullback towards 1925.
US Oil fails to bounce
WTI crude slipped after a larger-than-expected rise in US stockpiles. A dip below the previous swing low at 78.00 has shaken out some weaker hands. A limited bounce came to a halt at 79.60 and a drop below 76.50 is a sign of renewed downward pressure. 75.50 is the next step to see if buyers would step in. Failing that, the round number at 73.00 would be in the bears’ crosshairs. The RSI’s another dip into oversold territory may lead to some bargain hunting and profit-taking but stiff selling pressure could be expected at rebounds.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.