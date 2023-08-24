USD/TRY
USDTRY was sharply lower on Thursday, falling two full figures so far, following unexpectedly big CBRT’s rate hike.
Steep fall from new record high (27.242) posted on Wednesday, hit so far the lowest in nearly two months, with prospects for deeper drop, as lira received strong support from the central bank’s latest decision.
The CBRT shocked markets on Thursday by decision to raise interest rates by 750 basis points to 25% vs widely expected 250 basis points hike to 20%.
The decision sparked a rarely seen lira’s rally (the biggest daily advance since Dec 20, 2021) and signal a radical turn in the CBRT’s approach to monetary policy.
Turkish policymakers, among which are three new members, showed unity in making decision and confirmed readiness to act accordingly and in a timely manner to cool high inflation which hit 48% this month.
The subsequent market reaction was very positive, and boost hopes that lira’s larger fall might be running out of steam, as today’s decision shows that the central bankers are determined to put inflation under control and also marks a U-turn from their recent unorthodox approach.
USDTRY was down around 7% in immediate reaction to the central bank’s surprise decision and hit its lowest point in almost two months.
Fresh weakness penetrated thick ascending daily Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 23.206 and 25.751) with close within the cloud to reinforce fresh bearish signals and open way for lira’s further recovery.
Firm break of cracked initial Fibo support at 25.390 (23.6% of 19.390/27.242) would increase bearish pressure and expose next pivotal support at 24.244 (Fibo 38.2%).
Profit-taking after a sharp fall may slow bears, but upticks are expected to be limited and offer better opportunities for selling USDTRY, after the CBRT’s decision changed overall sentiment and made lira attractive for investors after a long time.
Res: 26.222; 26.645; 26.942; 27.242.
Sup: 25.751; 25.390; 25.201; 24.754.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0850 on dovish Fed commentary
EUR/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0850 area after falling toward 1.0800 earlier in the day. The USD struggles to preserve its strength after Fed's Harker said that the Fed could hold policy rate steady this year, helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2650, stays in negative territory
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2650 and erased a small portion of its daily losses. Although the US Dollar started to weaken against its rivals following dovish Fed commentary, souring market mood makes it difficult for the pair to extend its rebound.
Gold climbs above $1,920 on retreating US yields
After falling toward $1,910, Gold price reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to 4.2% and erased its daily gains on dovish comments from Fed policymaker Harker, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
XRP price poised for recovery on popularity with South Korean traders and SEC lawsuit development
XRP price is likely on track for a 55% price rally with two bullish catalysts. South Korean investors' preference for XRP and the latest developments in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. These two catalysts are likely to push XRP price higher in the short term.
MULN stock rises 68%, but that’s too little, too late for NASDAQ
MULN stock is destined for the pink sheets. The stock needed to achieve a close above $1.00 by the close of the regular session on Tuesday, August 22, and hold that threshold every session through September 5 in order to retain its NASDAQ listing.