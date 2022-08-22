USD/TRY
Turkish lira remains under increased pressure and trading at the lowest since Dec 2021, additionally weighed by shock decision of the Turkish central bank to cut interest rate by 1% last Friday, despite inflation of almost 80% and new measures unveiled by the CBRT during the weekend, which increased reserve requirement in order to support financial stability.
Steady uptrend from 10.2017 (Dec 2021 bottom of steep pullback from new record high at 18.3387), is coming close to an all-time peak and could violate it in coming sessions, as the US dollar remains well supported, while lira is weighed by a number of factors.
Break of 18.3387 high would expose targets at 20.00 (psychological) and 20.2592 (Fibo 123.6% projection of the rally from 1.2017 low).
Potential dips should be contained by rising 20DMA (17.9200) and daily higher base at 17.71 zone.
Res: 18.1145; 19.0000; 20.0000; 20.2592.
Sup: 18.0124; 17.9200; 17.7100; 17.6110.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-year lows below parity Premium
Following a short-lasting recovery phase, EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward the multi-year low it touched at 0.9952 in July. The intense flight to safety in the American session provides a boost to the dollar and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1800 amid risk aversion
With safe-haven flows continuing to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The US Dollar Index is up another 0.5% following last week's 2.3% gain.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Ethereum remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin
Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin price as it has dropped nearly 8% over the last twelve hours while BTC has slid roughly 4%. This development indicates that the upcoming Merge update has not had any hand in reducing the high degree of correlation that exists between the two assets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!