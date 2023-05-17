USD/TRY
The Turkish lira came under fresh pressure and hit a series on new record lows against US dollar, as sentiment was additionally soured by Turkish election results.
Markets showed increased concerns about the possibility that President Erdogan could win another mandate, despite failure to secure the victory in the first vote, mainly due to his economic policies, which many describe as unorthodox.
Although inflation in Turkey fell from 85% (the highest in over two decades) to around 46%, despite Turkish Central Bank’s (CBRT) radical cuts of interest rates in past one year, as President Erdogan sees high borrowing cost as one of strong generators of price growth, such policies were against general view that raising interest rates help in bringing inflation under control.
Renewed fears were mostly politically driven and based on concerns that the period in which investments in Turkey were down sharply, due to worsened economic conditions, would extend if President Erdogan keeps power after May 28 runoff vote.
Turkish economy managed to improve, mainly due to its neutral stance against tough western sanctions against Russia, acting as a bridge between two confronted blocks, which greatly increased country’s economic activity, but it is still on shaky ground.
USDTRY rose to new all-time high and came close to psychological 20 barrier, violation of which would additional negative psychological impact and spark fresh acceleration, strongly overbought conditions on all larger timeframes (daily / weekly / monthly) suggest that bulls are likely to face increased headwinds on approach to this barrier.
The fate of lira will be strongly linked to politics, with deeper fall of the national currency seen likely if Erdogan remains in the position, while opposite scenario in opposition’s victory, would provide relief and probably lift lira.
Res: 19.8000; 19.9000; 20.0000; 20.2640.
Sup: 19.6305; 19.5566; 19.4741; 19.3947.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0800 as US Dollar firms up
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0800 in European trading. The pair is undermined by a firmer US Dollar as risk sentiment remains tepid on the US debt ceiling updates. All eyes are now on the US data and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2400 amid notable US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 n the European session. Cable is feeling the pull of gravity, courtesy of the resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors weigh the latest developments surrounding the US debt ceiling talks ahead of the mid-tier US housing data.
Layers of resistances prod XAU/USD rebound below $2,015
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds near the lowest levels in a fortnight, recently easing from the intraday top, as market sentiment dwindles amid a lack of clarity about the US default conditions.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets in disarray as BTC flatlines
Bitcoin price sits on a stable support level that has provided an opportunity for buyers to accumulate. After multiple failed attempts to scale higher and set up an uptrend, BTC is back at the aforementioned barrier of $27,000.
Debt ceiling impasse: How is risk sentiment affected?
Global risk sentiment for the next few days will be driven by the US debt ceiling theater. While the looming uncertainty makes the markets hard to navigate in the short run, there is a good chance that the drama comes to an end within the next few days.