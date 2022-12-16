USD/CHF attempts to bottom out

The Swiss franc retreated after the SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points as expected. On the daily chart, the US counterpart is testing last April’s lows near 0.9220 after giving up all gains from the most part of this year. As the RSI shows a bullish divergence in this demand zone, bargain hunters have scooped the bottom but the mood is too cautious to warrant a reversal yet. 0.9380 is the first hurdle ahead and its breach would ease the downward pressure. Failing that, the dollar could tank below 0.9220.

NZD/USD drifts lower

The New Zealand dollar slipped after the Fed stressed on keeping the interest rates high for longer. The kiwi’s break above the August high of 0.6460 has helped improve sentiment. Now the bulls will need to consolidate their foothold before they could push higher. A fall below the origin of the latest bullish candle suggests a lack of follow-through, and in conjunction with signs of overextension from the overbought RSI, may prompt buyers to take profit. 0.6300 is the closest support and 0.6460 a fresh resistance.

NAS 100 breaks major support

The Nasdaq 100 plunged as global central banks' hawkishness rattled investors. The choppy price action was due to multiple catalysts this week and layers of resistance from last September’s sell-off. The most recent rally reversed its course at 12200, a support-turned-resistance from mid-September. A breach of the lower end (11500) of the consolidation confirmed a lack of buying interest and might cause a test of the origin of a previous bullish breakout at 11150. As the RSI goes oversold, 11800 is a fresh hurdle in case of a bounce.