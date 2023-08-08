Share:

Another mixed US jobs report on Friday has maintained choppy conditions in FX markets. While consensus expects the dollar to edge lower through the year, we are yet to see both the decline in inflation and activity (particularly jobs data) that would cement this trend. Key inputs to FX market this week will be Thursday's CPI data and the Treasury refunding.

USD: CPI and quarterly refunding will be the highlights

The recent release of the US July jobs report on Friday provided some relief to the US bond market. Remember that the significant drop in bond prices at the longer end of the yield curve had disrupted the stable market conditions experienced on Wednesday and Thursday of the previous week. The decrease in headline employment figures for July resulted in a nearly 15 basis points drop in 10-year Treasury yields on Friday. As a result, investors once again turned to higher-yielding currencies like the Mexican peso.

Looking forward, there are two notable events in the US this week. The primary focus will be on Thursday's unveiling of the July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Despite the influence of base effects causing the year-over-year rate to rise, month-over-month readings are expected to show another modest 0.2% increase at the core level. This outcome will provide further evidence of disinflation for the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the challenge for foreign exchange (FX) markets is that disinflation alone might not be sufficient to drive down the value of the dollar. A decline in the dollar also requires indications of weakening economic activity, particularly in the labour markets. Unless there is a sudden spike in initial jobless claims on Thursday or a notable drop in consumer sentiment on Friday, there are currently few clear signs of softer economic activity emerging.

The second significant event of the week will be the US Treasury's quarterly refunding process, during which a combined $103 billion worth of three, ten, and thirty-year US Treasuries will be auctioned off from Tuesday through Thursday. While experiencing a poorly received Treasury refunding is uncommon, such as consistently low bid-to-cover ratios or other similar metrics, there is a risk that dealers might incorporate some concessions into bond prices ahead of the auctions. This potential action could keep US yields stable and create a mixed investment environment.

Considering the current circumstances, it appears unlikely that this week will lead to a favourable decline in the dollar that would allow other currencies from around the world to rally. Additionally, developments in the Black Sea region and their potential impact on food and energy prices could leave investors uneasy about embracing disinflationary trends. For the present day, it is doubtful that statements from Fed speakers will significantly affect the dollar's value, and it's anticipated that the US Dollar Index (DXY) will remain within a range of 101.80 to 102.80.