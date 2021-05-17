USD/CHF drops after bearish cross
The US dollar came under renewed pressure after retail sales showed a flatline in April. The latest rebound has struggled to clear 0.9090.
An overbought RSI at this key resistance was a warning of exhaustion. Then a fall below 0.9030 was a confirmation of the bearish MA cross. This is a strong signal that the price action has reversed its course to the downside.
A breakout below 0.8985 could trigger a new round of sell-off towards 0.8930. 0.9050 is the closest resistance if the price goes sideways.
AUD/JPY bounces from support
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rebounds as risk appetite returns. The pair has bounced off the 20-day moving average on the daily chart which coincides with the short-term support at 84.25.
General sentiment remains upbeat as the Aussie carries on the fourteen- month-long rally. Strong momentum above 84.85 points to 85.80 as the next target.
The bullish MA cross is another indication of recovery. As the RSI shows an overbought situation a temporary pullback towards 84.55 is possible.
UK100 recovers above psychological level
FTSE 100 bounces back as inflation fears take a back seat. The index saw strong buying interest at 6840, a demand zone on the daily chart.
The rally above 6980, the origin of the latest sell-off then the psychological level of 7000 is an indication that buyers have strong conviction to push back.
The crash seemed to be an opportunity to buy the dip once again. A close above 7045 would prompt more buyers to join and send the price towards the peak at 7165.
On the downside, 6940 is the immediate support.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.