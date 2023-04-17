I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at EURCAD, WTI (USOil), USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and Gold (XAUUSD).
So? Why did Gold suddenly fall?
Basically, because the USD got stronger.
I often tell students to watch speeches by the Central Banks as you would be surprised how they can move the markets.
And, on Friday, a US Federal Reserve Governor said that inflation was still a problem and more Interest Rate hikes were needed.
The market had been pricing in rate cuts for later in the year so we see a weaker USD on pairs like GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDCHF.
This speech caused a pullback but created some technical opportunities and we will look at GBPUSD and others tomorrow.
The price of Crude Oil has risen even higher with WTI now in the low $80 range, higher than this key level of resistance.
This has strengthened the CAD and we see some technical opportunities for tomorrow with EURCAD at this level of support.
Meanwhile, watch for speeches by the Bank of Canada Governor Tuesday and Thursday.
Also, Christine Lagarde will be speaking today about inflation and a possible German recession.
The EUR may continue to rise if more Interest Rate rises are discussed.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 as USD keeps its footing
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1000 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, hawkish Fed bets help the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair. ECB President Lagarde will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Monday. With the cautious market mood allowing the USD to hold its ground, however, the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum ahead of UK jobs data on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $2,000 as US yields push higher
Gold price has lost its traction and declined toward $2,000 in the early American session on Monday. Amid heightened expectations for one more Fed rate hike in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.6%, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
US inflation expectations jump, as earnings season kicks off
Despite the softer-than-expected inflation data released earlier last week, US inflation expectations shocked investors at last Friday’s release; the 1-year expectation jumped from 3.6% to 4.6% due to the surprise surge in energy prices.