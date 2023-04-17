Share:

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at EURCAD, WTI (USOil), USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and Gold (XAUUSD).

So? Why did Gold suddenly fall?

Basically, because the USD got stronger.

I often tell students to watch speeches by the Central Banks as you would be surprised how they can move the markets.

And, on Friday, a US Federal Reserve Governor said that inflation was still a problem and more Interest Rate hikes were needed.

The market had been pricing in rate cuts for later in the year so we see a weaker USD on pairs like GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDCHF.

This speech caused a pullback but created some technical opportunities and we will look at GBPUSD and others tomorrow.

The price of Crude Oil has risen even higher with WTI now in the low $80 range, higher than this key level of resistance.

This has strengthened the CAD and we see some technical opportunities for tomorrow with EURCAD at this level of support.

Meanwhile, watch for speeches by the Bank of Canada Governor Tuesday and Thursday.

Also, Christine Lagarde will be speaking today about inflation and a possible German recession.

The EUR may continue to rise if more Interest Rate rises are discussed.