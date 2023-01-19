USD/JPY gives up gains
The Japanese yen tumbled after the BoJ shattered hopes that it would wind down its stimulus policy. Still the dollar’s short-lived surge turned south at a previous demand zone around 131.50 which coincides with the 20-day moving average. This is a sign that the mood has remained cautious for the time being and the bears saw in the rebound an opportunity to sell into strength. The recent low of 127.30 is a key support. A bearish breakout would expose the greenback to further downside below last May’s low at 126.50.
GBP/USD tests major resistance
The US dollar faltered over lacklustre retail sales in December. The pair continues to capitalise on its bounce from the daily low at 1.1840, recouping most of the losses from the December sell-off. A close above 1.2300 has attracted more momentum and is pushing the cable to its five-week high at 1.2450. A break of which would help the bullish reversal gain traction. As the RSI shows an overbought situation, a drop towards 1.2260 may meet support from short-term trend followers. 1.2160 would be a second level of support.
XAU/USD grinds resistance
Gold retreated after Fed officials echoed hawkish sentiments. On the daily chart, the price is grinding the major supply zone around 1930 from last April’s sell-off. The RSI has ventured again into the overbought area and may prompt buyers to start to take chips off the table. 1895 is the first support on the hourly chart and a bounce above 1930 would renew the bullish pressure and send bullion to 1975, which is only a step away from its 9-month high of 1995. 1870 would be another support in case the metal runs out of steam.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovering around 0.6900 after posting fresh weekly lows Premium
A late bounce in Wall Street helped AUD/USD move away from a fresh weekly low of 0.6871 with the pair currently battling to recover beyond the 0.6900 threshold. The US Dollar benefited for a second consecutive day from risk-off flows.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0820 as ECB hawks hit the wires Premium
The hawkish rhetoric from different ECB officials provided support for the shared currency in a risk-averse environment. Unimpressive United States macroeconomic data kept investors in cautious mode.
Gold: Buyers maintain the pressure with eyes on $2,000 Premium
Risk aversion dominates financial markets on Thursday, helping XAU/USD to extend its gains towards the weekly high. The bright metal met buyers near the $1,900 threshold and currently trades around $1,920, holding on to early gains.
Crypto traders fight ransomware hackers, payouts decline 40% to $456.8 million in 2022
Crypto traders refuse to pay ransomware hackers, and their exploit has dropped 40% Year-on-Year from 2021 to 2022. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shared details of funds collected by ransomware hackers in a new report.
Stocks lose traction despite improved US data
Stocks are on the slide once again, as fears of prolongued periods of high interest rates cast aside recent optimism on falling inflation. However, todays improved US data does help ease some of the fears that we could be facing a sharp economic collapse this month, says Joshua Mahony.