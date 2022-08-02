EUR/USD finds support
The US dollar continues to retreat as profit-taking goes on ahead of nonfarm payrolls. The latest rally found support over 1.0100 after it cleared 1.0200. A series of higher lows indicates mounting buying pressure and short-term sentiment could be turning around. The recent high at 1.0270 coincides with the 30-day moving average and might be sellers’ last stronghold. Its breach may pave the way for an extended recovery. 1.0210 is a fresh support and the support-turned-resistance at 1.0400 from the daily chart could be the target.
XAG/USD consolidates gains
Silver rallies as risk appetite favours commodity markets. A break above the last leg of sell-off at 19.40 triggered momentum buying. This is a sign of a massive exodus from heavy selling. A close above 20.20 further put the short side under pressure. The RSI exhibits a bearish divergence, suggesting a slowdown in the impetus. Resistance could be expected in the supply zone (21.00) from a combination of profit-taking and fresh selling. 19.90 is the immediate support and 19.30 a second layer in case of a deeper pullback.
GER 40 tests key resistance
The Dax 40 finds support from strong earnings in Q2. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates improvement in the market mood after the bulls cleared resistance around 13350. 13650 at the origin of a faded rebound in mid-June is a key hurdle. Selling interest could be expected as the index is still in recovery mode. However, a bullish breakout could trigger a runaway rally and send the index towards June’s high at 14700. The RSI’s overbought condition has caused a pullback and 13340 is the first support.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
