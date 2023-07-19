Share:

Asia Market Update: NZ CPI beats ests; equities are mixed; USD steady and Yen down amid Ueda comments; UK CPI at 06:00GMT.

General trend

- NZD jumped 0.5% on CPI slightly above expectations, but later pared gains. One analyst said they suspect the RBNZ is not yet done hiking. NZ 2-yr yield +4bps.

- Australia 10-yr yields headed towards a three week low at 3.90%, while Aussie equities were up led up by energy (+1.6%) and tech (+0.8%)..

- Rio Tinto stock fell 0.6% on Q2 production (see below), BHP to report tomorrow, and Fortescue thereafter.

- Among other factors for USD/JPY, overnight Japan BOJ Gov Ueda said that the 2% inflation target was still “some distance” away. While other macros are also at play, since then JPY fell ~1.0% with Japan JGB FUTs opening higher at the Tokyo open by >40bps.

- Singapore listed Manulife US Real Estate drops >30% [follows update on leverage breach yesterday, (see Other Asia below)].

- Asian equities were mixed today, with US equity FUTs are slightly down in Asia.

- USD picked up strength today against all crosses, with DXY edging back up towards 100.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed 6pm GMT UK CPI.

- Wed night US building permits.

- Thu Australia employment +Japan Balance of Trade + Taiwan Semi Q2.

- Thu night US initial jobless claims.

- Fri Japan CPI.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Wed 19 Indonesia, Malaysia.

Headlines/economic eata

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,293.

- Australia Jun Leading Index M/M: +0.1% v -0.3% prior.

- Rio Tinto (RIO.AU) Reports Q2 Pilbara iron ore shipments: 79.1Mt v 79.9Mt y/y; Pilbara iron ore production: 81.3Mt v 78.6Mt y/y.

- Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 3.50% Dec 2034 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.9426% v 3.7227% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.52x v 3.62x prior.

- New Zealand Q2 CPI Q/Q: 1.1% V 0.9%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 5.9%E.

- ASB Bank: New Zealand core inflation proving very hard to stamp out.

- ANZ analyst is maintaining its call for a 25bps Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate hike in Nov 2023, says Q2 CPI data shows that risks to the inflation outlook are still firmly to the upside - US financial press.

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Q2 Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Index Y/Y: 5.8% v 5.8% prior [annual pace remains at record high or highest since 1993].

- New Zealand Fin Min Robertson comments on Q2 CPI data: Annual inflation is now at its lowest level since late 2021.

- New Zealand Jun Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 63.8% v 63.2% prior.

- Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: -1.0%.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,195.

- Hang Seng opens -1.0% at 18,826.

- Hong Kong Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 3.0%e.

- Morgan Stanley said to move certain technologists out of China; cites China's data [counterespionage] law.

- China MIIT [industry ministry] Spokesman Zhao Zhiguo: China industrial economic development still resilient.

- China Economic Daily Commentary: Reiterates slowing price growth does not mean deflation; cites 'resilient' manufacturing foundation and stable monetary policies.

- China banks to gradually cut mortgage rates - Chinese press.

- China President Xi: Country will decide its own path towards carbon targets.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1486 v 7.1453 prior (strongest fix since Jun 19).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY25B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY23B v net injects CNY13B prior (5th straight net liquidity injection].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +1.0% at 32,812.

- Japan BOJ Gov Ueda: Still some distance to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target in Japan.

- Japan JGB FUTs open higher by >40bps.

- Certain members of Japan Economic Panel are seeking to end price measures aimed at easing the impact of inflation – Nikkei.

- China Customs started blanket radiation inspection on seafood imports from Japan this month.

- Japan PM Kishida: Will strengthen cooperation with UAE and Saudi Arabia on ammonia and hydrogen energy to affirm the vision of the Middle East becoming a center for clean energy.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Follow up: (KR) North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, according to Japan - financial press (Update: 00:05GMT, no immediate threat reported).

- Japan PM Kishida: Japan strongly condemns North Korea's frequent ballistic missile launches.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,622.

- South Korea 2024 hourly minimum wage set at KRW9,860, +2.5% y/y.

Other Asia

- Yesterday Singapore company Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (MUST.SG) reported that its US real estate valuation had declined by 14.6% to $1.63B (from $1.91B at the end of 2022), and that the company had has exceeded its aggregate leverage limit. Today the stock dropped as much as 33% during Asian trading.

- Taiwan plans to purchase air defence system from US - Taiwan media.

- Taiwan’s ruling DPP party presidential candidate Lai plans to visit US as a part of his trip to Paraguay in Aug; China firmly opposes the visit.

- Vietnam approves $31.7B plan to expand fuel storage capacity by 2030.

- Thailand Parliament begins session, 2nd Prime Minister vote is due later on Wed (July 19th).

- Thailand Central Bank Gov Sethaput: Economic recovery still intact.

North America

- (US) Jun advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.2% V 0.5%E; Retail Sales (EX-AUTO) M/M: 0.2% V 0.3%E (3rd straight M/M increase); Retail Sales (control group): 0.6% v 0.3%e.

- (US) Jun industrial production M/M: -0.5% V 0.0%E; capacity utilization: 78.9% V 79.5%E.

- (US) July NAHB housing market index: 56 V 56E.

- (US) May business inventories: 0.2% V 0.2%E.

- (US) Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Raises Q2 GDP estimate to 2.4% from 2.3%.

- US said to suspend funds related to the China Wuhan Institute; cites failures related to COVID probe - US financial press.

Europe

- (G20) IMF Official: Core inflation remains sticky despite significant monetary policy tightening; Inflation trend is finally downwards but could remain higher for longer.

- EU Commission Pres Von der Leyen: Confident we will conclude negotiations on modernized EU-Mexico agreement in following months.

- PM Sunak said to delay UK rejoining Horizon decision to after Summit - FT.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.7%; ASX 200 +0.4%; Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.4% ; Kospi -0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.7%.

- EUR 1.1216-1.1233 ; JPY 138.76-139.43 ; AUD 0.6778-0.6821 ; NZD 0.6257-0.6316.

- Gold flat at $1,979/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $75.42/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.8470/lb.