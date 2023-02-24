USD/JPY test support
The Japanese yen inched lower as January’s inflation missed expectations. On the daily chart, a bullish MA cross and a close above this year’s high of 134.40 indicate that sentiment could be turning around in the medium-term. Zooming in, the pair may continue to enjoy the bullish ride as long as traders buy pullbacks. 133.90 is a fresh support and 133.00 near the 20-day SMA would be the bulls’ second line of defence. A close above 135.30 would resume the rally with the former support of 136.00 as a potential target.
EUR/GBP attempts to bounce
The pound holds on to its latest gains in the wake of hawkish BoE comments. A sharp drop below 0.8810 has invalidated the previous bounce, putting the bulls on the defensive. The daily support of 0.8770 coincides with the base of the breakout rally at the end of January, making it the bulls’ last stronghold. A bearish breakout could pave the way for a reversal below 0.8730. The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some bids and 0.8830 is the first hurdle. 0.8890 is the obstacle to clear before a recovery could materialise.
S&P 500 seeks support
The S&P 500 struggles as investors temper their Fed pivot hope amid solid economic data. A break below the previous swing low of 4050 has forced leveraged buyers to exit, turning it into a resistance. Even the psychological level of 4000 has failed to contain the sell-off, which suggests a strong bearish pressure in the short-term. Still, from the daily chart’s perspective, the index has been probing support after closing above last December’s high of 4130. 3950 is the next level to see if buying interests would make their way back.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0550 after US inflation data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since early January below 1.0550. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation rose to 4.7% in January, compared to market expectation of 4.3%, and provided a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 on hot US PCE data
GBP/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Friday. The PCE Price Index data from the US showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and triggered a USD rally, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low near $1,810 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. On the back of stronger-than-expected PCE inflation data for January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day near 3.95%, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.