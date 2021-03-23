The British pound declined after mixed economic data from the United Kingdom. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the overall unemployment rate dropped from 5.1% in December to 5.0% in January. This decline was better than the median estimate of a rise to 5.2%.
In the same period, the average earnings with bonus increased from 4.7% to 4.8%, which was worse than the expected 4.9%. Without bonus, the earnings rose from 4.1% to 4.2%, worse than the expected 4.4%. Meanwhile, the claimant count increased by more than 86.6k in February. In general, UK employment numbers have been relatively better than those from other countries because of the government’s furlough program. Also, the UK government has rolled out the vaccine faster than what analysts were expecting.
US stock futures declined today as traders waited on an important statement by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The futures tied to the Dow Jones fell by more than 130 points while those tied to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 index declined by more than 0.10% and 0.40%, respectively. According to the Wall Street Journal, Powell will reiterate that the central bank continues to provide support to the US economy. This statement will come less than a week after the Federal Reserve delivered its second interest rate decision of the year.
The price of crude oil and other commodities declined as the market reacted to the overall strong US dollar. The price of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent declined by more than 3.70% to $59.25 and $62.20, respectively. On the other hand, the US dollar index rose by more than 0.40% as the US bond yields continued to fall. Later today, the price will react to the latest inventories numbers by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
XBR/USD
The XBR/USD pair declined to an intraday low of 63.65 as the market reacted to the overall stronger dollar. On the hourly chart, the pair moved below the ascending channel shown in yellow. It has also moved below the envelopes indicator while the Average True Range (ATR) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have continued to decline. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears target the next key support at 62.00.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD price declined to an intraday low of 1.1923, which is slightly below yesterday’s high of 1.1948. On the hourly chart, the price is slightly below the important resistance at 1.1990, where it formed a double top pattern. The histogram and signal line of the MACD have also moved above the neutral line while the price is at the same level as the middle line of the Bollinger Bands. Therefore, the pair may still resume an upward trajectory as traders attempt to retest the next key resistance at 1.1970.
NZD/USD
The NZD/USD declined sharply ahead of key trade numbers from New Zealand. The pair fell to 0.7100, which was the lowest level since March 9. On the four-hour chart, the pair was previously forming a head and shoulders pattern whose neckline was at 0.7130. It has also moved below the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. The pair will likely continue falling as bears target the next key support at 0.7090.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as demand for the greenback resumed
The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest in over two weeks as risk-aversion coupled with encouraging words from US Federal Reserve officials. Dollar rally set to continue.
GBP/USD: Refreshes six-week low towards 1.3700 ahead of UK CPI, PMI data
GBP/USD remains depressed around multi-day low after heaviest drop in a month. UK’s vaccine optimism can’t supersede the US dollar strength, risk-off mood. British inflation, activity numbers can offer immediate directions but qualitative catalysts remain as the key.
XAU/USD embarking on a test of $1,720
Gold is trading at $1,726 at the time of writing. XAU/USD has travelled between a low of $1,724.75 and a high of $1,742.60 and is down some 0.67%.
The crypto market holds above crucial support levels for now
Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped overnight as the Federal Reserve Chairman Powell offered a subdued take on cryptocurrencies at a conference yesterday. Adding to the weakness was a strong dollar and a drop in the 10-year treasury yield.
Why the dollar is rising while yields are falling, blame it on the taxman
"Read my lips, no new taxes" – These are words that President Joe Biden has never said in his 2020 campaign, but when he did run for the first time in the late 80s, the person that became the Commander-in-Chief uttered repeatedly.