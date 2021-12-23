Another really notable trend around this time of the year is USD weakness. This is due to some taxation reasons that regularly sees USD flows out of US companies. So, the USD does tend to be very weak heading into year-end.
Over the last 25 years, the dollar index has fallen 16 times between Dec 25 and Dec 31. The largest fall has been -1.66% in 2010. The percentage of winning sell trades has been 64%. Will the USD show weakness again this year?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be on strong risk-off trading that also results in USD strength.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1350 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, struggling to extend the upside despite a better market mood. Latest covid studies fuelled hopes of a global recovery. The US dollar and the yields look to stabilize ahead of the critical US PCE inflation and Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.3350 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is trading flat at around 1.3350,consolidating recent gains below the weekly high. Investors cheer the Omicron-led optimism but Brexit concerns continue to lurk. US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation in focus.
Gold: Bulls eye $1,816 as USD eases ahead of key data
Gold grinds higher around the weekly top, rises for the second consecutive day. Optimism over US stimulus, Omicron studies favor bulls. The cautious mood ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation for November joins China, White House updates to probe upside.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook.
US November PCE inflation preview: Gold could struggle to reclaim $1,800 Premium
Investors expect the Core PCE Price Index to rise to 4.5% on a yearly basis from 4.1% in October. Markets are pricing a more-than-50% probability of a Fed rate hike in March. Gold needs to reclaim $1,800 to attract buyers.