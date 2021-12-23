Another really notable trend around this time of the year is USD weakness. This is due to some taxation reasons that regularly sees USD flows out of US companies. So, the USD does tend to be very weak heading into year-end.

Over the last 25 years, the dollar index has fallen 16 times between Dec 25 and Dec 31. The largest fall has been -1.66% in 2010. The percentage of winning sell trades has been 64%. Will the USD show weakness again this year?

Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this seasonal pattern would be on strong risk-off trading that also results in USD strength.

