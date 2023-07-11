The week started on a cautious note as European and US stocks eked out small gains, but appetite was limited appetite on news that the new capital requirements for the US banks would be tougher.
The good news is that big banks like JP Morgan and Citi didn’t react aggressively to the news, and even more reassuring news is that the smaller, regional bank stocks tempered the news quite well as well. Pacwest for example lost only around 1% and Invesco’s KBW index even closed the session slightly higher.
Other than that, it was a day of digesting and scaling back the recent rise in hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations as used-car prices fell 4.2% in June, while NY Fed’s inflation expectations for the next 12-month fell to 3.8% in June, from 4.1% printed a month earlier.
Capital flew into treasuries yesterday, the US 2-year yield for example declined about 10bp, while the US dollar plunged below a long-term ascending channel base despite the hawkish Fed expectations. The dollar bears are now targeting the 100 level as their next destination. The dollar-yen plunged below the 141 level. The EURUSD rallied past 1.10 mark. Crude oil was offered near its 100-DMA, while gold tested the $1930/35 resistance for further advance.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
