The USD/SGD pair maintains a bullish bias despite temporary drops. It was traded at 1.4361 at the time of writing. The USD depreciated a little as the Dollar Index retreated after its strong growth. Fundamentally, the US data could be decisive later today. The PPI is expected to report a 0.2% growth, Core PPI may register a 0.3% growth, while FOMC Meeting Minutes represents a high-impact event which could really shake the markets.

Technically, the rate could resume its growth as long as it stays above the uptrend line. In the short term, it’s trapped between 1.4326 and R1 (1.4410) levels. Escaping from this pattern could offer us a clear direction. Staying within the up-channel and making a new higher high activates further growth towards the higher high.

