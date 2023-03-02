The USD/SGD pair rallied in the short term as the DXY edged higher. Now, the currency pair has reached a resistance zone and it could turn to the downside again. It’s trading at 1.3492 at the time of writing below today’s high of 1.3504. Fundamentally, the US Unemployment Claims, Revised Nonfarm Productivity, and Revised Unit Labor Costs reported positive data.
Technically, the rate registered a strong sell-off after closing below the broken uptrend line. Now, it has rebounded which was natural after its massive drop. It has reached 1.3499 former high as resistance and a supply zone. The uptrend line stands as a dynamic resistance. False breakouts above the 1.3499 could announce a new downwards movement.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
