The USD/SGD pair rallied in the last hours and now it seems determined to resume its uptrend. It was traded at 1.4020 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the USD received a helping hand from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI which came in at 52.8 points above the 52.1 points expected, and from the Unemployment Claims. The indicator was reported at 232K in the last week versus 250K expected.
Technically, the currency pair moved sideways below the 1.3986 - 1.3990 resistance area, trying to accumulate more bullish energy. Today, it has taken out this upside obstacle and it has jumped far above the 1.4002 former high. Validating its breakout above this level and through the weekly R1 (1.4010) may signal further growth. The 1.4073 higher high (historical level) represents a potential upside target.
