In this technical article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of USDSEK, another forex pair we have traded in EWF. As our members know we have been calling for the rally in the pair due to impulsive bullish sequences. Consequently, we recommended members to avoid selling the pair, while keep favoring buying the dips in 3,7,11 swings. Recently the pair made a short term pull back that has given us buying opportunities. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and trading strategy.
USD/SEK Elliott Wave 1 hour chart 07.13.2022
USDSEK is doing intraday ((iv)) blue pull back that is unfolding as Elliott Wave Zig Zag Pattern. Correction is reaching extremes at 10.468-10.371. Strategy is buying the dips in the blue box zone, where we expect buyers to appear for the further rally toward new high or for a 3 waves bounce at least . Once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against the (b) blue high, we will make long position risk free ( put SL at BE). Invalidation for the trade would be break of 1.618 fib extension:10.371.
USD/SEK Elliott Wave 1 hour chart 07.14.2022
The pair found buyers right at the 100% extension (a)-(b) at 10.468. We got nice reaction so far. Rally reached and exceeded 50 fibs of connector. As a result , all long trades are risk free (put SL at BE) + partial profits have been taken. Currently the pair is doing short term (ii) pull back. As far as the price stays above 10.468 low, we can have ((iv)) correction completed. Otherwise break of that level would suggests the pair is doing 7 swings down against the 10.032 low.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
