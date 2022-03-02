USD/SEK rallies and confirms a higher high

USD/SEK has been in a rally mode since yesterday, when it hit support slightly above the crossroads of the 9.4265 zone and the upside support line drawn from the low of February 10th. Overall, the rate remains above that line, as well as above another longer-term one, taken form the low of January 13th. This, combined with the fact that yesterday, the rate also overcame the peak of February 24th, confirming a higher high, paints a positive picture in our view.
Today, the pair moved above the 9.7175 barrier, marked by the inside swing low of May 13th, 2020, but was quick to return back below it. Another attempt above that zone may encourage the bulls to climb higher, perhaps towards the 9.9135 territory, marked by the peak of May 12th, 2020. If that barrier is not able to stop them, then we may experience advances towards the 10.1308 zone, defined as resistance by the high of April 23rd, 2020.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI edged higher, but hit resistance at 70 and turned down, while the MACD lies above both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect strong upside speed and support the notion for further advances, but the fact that the RSI ticked down after hitting 70 makes us careful over further setback before the next leg north.
We will start examining whether the bears have stollen all the bulls’ swords, only if we see a clear break below 9.2450, support marked by the low of February 16th. This could confirm the break below the upside line taken from the low of January 13th, and may initially pave the way towards the 9.1725 zone, marked by the inside swing high of February 8th. Another break, below 9.1725 could extend the fall towards the low of February 10th, at 9.0795, or the low of January 18th, at 8.9885. if neither territory is able to hold, then the bears could continue marching south, towards the low of January 13th, at around 8.9060.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.82% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
