USD/RUB rebounds from near an upside support line

USD/RUB traded higher yesterday and today, after it hit support at the crossroads of the 73.35 level and the upside support line drawn from the low of October 26th. However, the recovery was stopped today, near the 74.45 area. Given that the rate remains above the aforementioned upside line, we would consider the short-term picture to be positive.
However, in order to get confident on larger advances, we would like to see a break above the 74.45 zone. This could encourage advances towards the high of November 30th, at 75.15, the break of which could extend the advance towards the peak of November 26th, at 75.90. If the bulls are not willing to stop there either, then we could see them climbing towards the 77.05 zone, which is defined as a resistance by the highs of April 20th and 21st.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI emerged above its 50 line, but has flattened thereafter, while the MACD lies above both its zero and trigger lines. Both indicators detect upside speed, which is inline with the view on further advances. However, the flattening of the RS is another reason we prefer to wait for a move above 74.45 before we get more confident on that.
The outlook could turn bearish upon a break below 73.35. Such a dip will not only confirm the break below the pre-mentioned upside line, but also a forthcoming lower low. The bears could then get encouraged to push towards the low of November 17th, at 72.30, the break of which may see scope for extensions towards an intraday inside swing high formed on November 11th, at 71.30. If that barrier is not able to halt the slide either, then we could see the bears diving towards the low of the day before, at 70.50.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?