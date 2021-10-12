Summary: The US Dollar soared past the 113 Yen barrier for the first time since December 2018, finishing at 113.35 (112.25 yesterday). US bond yields kept their differential with their Japanese counterparts, weighing on the particularly sensitive Yen. Meantime, the Dollar Index, a measure of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies edged higher to 94.37 (94.10), a gain of 0.26%. The Australian Dollar reversed higher to 0.7347 from 0.7307 yesterday, its strongest close since September 14. After near four months of lockdown, Sydney, Australia’s largest city partially lifted lockdown restrictions. Higher base metal prices also supported the Australian currency. The Euro extended its grind lower to 1.1553 (1.1575) as bearish sentiment continued to weigh on the shared currency. Sterling was modestly lower, closing at 1.3590 from 1.3615 yesterday. The Greenback settled at 1.2483 Canadian Dollars from 1.2472, up 0.25% despite stronger Oil prices. Brent Crude Oil prices soared 1.47% to USD 83.60 (USD 82.60 yesterday). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar was mixed. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) was last at 6.4595 from 6.4560 yesterday. The USD/SGD (Dollar-Singapore Dollar) finished moderately higher to 1.3557 (1.3545) while USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) slid to 33.68 from 33.87 yesterday.

Equities were mostly lower while bond yields stayed elevated. Wall Street saw the DOW slip 0.83% to 34,472 (34,762). The S&P 500 was last at 4,356 from 4,390 yesterday. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield was flat at 1.61%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.08%. Australia’s 10-year treasury rate rose to 1.71% (1.63% yesterday).

There was little economic data releases yesterday as Canadian and US markets were closed due to separate holidays. Japanese September Preliminary Machine Tool Orders slipped to an annual 71.9% from a previous downward revised 85.2% from 86.2%. Italy’s September Industrial Production was at -0.2%, beating expectations at -0.4%, and an upwardly revised 1.0% (from 0.8%). This morning, New Zealand released its August Visitor Arrivals (m/m) which fell to -44%, missing forecasts at 244.5%). New Zealand’s Electronic Card Retail Sales for September (m/m) was at 0.9%, bettering the previous month’s -19.8%.

AUD/USD – The Australian Battler climbed 0.62% against the US Dollar to finish at 0.7345 (0.7307 yesterday), its highest in nearly a month. Yesterday, Sydney announced a lifting of partial lockdown restrictions. Non-essential retailers, restaurants, hospitality venues, and some services will be open for business to all fully vaccinated adults.

EUR/USD – slip-sliding away, the shared currency grinded lower against the US Dollar to 1.1553 from 1.1575 yesterday. The Euro fell under the weight of continued bearish sentiment. Overnight low for the EUR/USD pair was at 1.1549.

USD/JPY – Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar soared 1.07% through the 113.00 barrier to 113.35 at the New York close. The differential between US and Japanese 10-year bond yields has widened in two months, to 1.53 basis points from 1.18 basis points.

USD/CAD – The Greenback edged marginally higher against the Canadian Loonie, settling at 1.2483 from 1.2472 yesterday. Stronger oil prices and stronger than expected Canadian Jobs data have supported the Loonie. Overnight low for the USD/CAD pair was at 1.2446.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic calendar picks up as the US and Canada return from their three-day weekend. Japan kicks off Asia with its September Producer Price Index (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0%, y/y f/c 5.9% from 5.5% - ACY Finlogix). Australia releases its National Australia Bank’s Business Confidence Index for September (f/c -6 from previous -5 FX Street), NAB September Business Conditions Index (f/c 23 from previous 14 – FX Street). European reports start with UK September Claimant Count Change (f/c -60,500 from previous -58,600 – FX Factory), UK August Average Earnings (f/c 7% from previous 8.3% - ACY Finlogix), UK August Unemployment Rate (f/c 4.5% from 4.6% - ACY Finlogix). Germany releases its September Wholesale Prices (m/m f/c 0.7% from 0.5%, y/y no f/c, previous was 12.3%), German ZEW October SENTIX Economic Sentiment Index (f/c 24.0 from 26.5 – ACY Finlogix), Eurozone ZEW October SENTIX Economic Sentiment Index (f/c 27.9 from previous 31.1 – Forex Calendar). The US JOLTS Job Openings round up the day’s economic data releases (f/c 10.925 million from 10.934 million – ACY Finlogix).

Trading Perspective: The Dollar maintained its overall advantage against its Rivals as markets anticipate that the US Federal Reserve will announce a taper next month. However, other countries are also experiencing the effects of supply disruptions and rising commodity prices. And speculative bets in favour of the Dollar remain at elevated levels. This week sees crucial US CPI (tomorrow), PPI, and Retail Sales data. If these economic reports fall short, we could see a massive turnaround for the US Dollar.

AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar bounced back in true Battler fashion as shorts headed for the exits. The Aussie rose against the Greenback and many of its peers, mainly the Japanese Yen. The Aussie finished at 0.7347 after trading to an overnight high at 0.7373. Yesterday the AUD/USD pair opened at 0.7307. Immediate resistance on the day lies at 0.7370 followed by 0.7400 (strong). Immediate support can be found at 0.7310 and 0.7270. Expect the Aussie to consolidate in a likely range today of 0.7310-0.7380. At current levels, the preference is to sell on Aussie strength today.

EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away indeed. The shared currency can’t seem to find any friends in the FX markets. That said, the speculators are sitting short of Euro bets, so a bit of caution is warranted. Immediate support for the EUR/USD pair lies at 1.1540 (overnight low 1.1549) followed by 1.1510. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1575 followed by 1.1610 and then 1.1640. Look for consolidation in a likely trading range today of 1.1530-1.1630. Just trade the range shag on this one today.

GBP/USD – Sterling finished little changed at 1.3590 from 1.3615 yesterday. The British currency had a volatile session trading between 1.3584 and 1.3674. For today, immediate support for Sterling lies at 1.3580 followed by 1.3550. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.3610 and 1.3640. UK Employment data are out today, and the Bank of England is one of the central banks that will most likely raise rates due to inflationary pressures. The energy crisis is also weighing on British factory production. Expect more choppy moves in the GBP/USD pair with a likely range today of 1.3570-1.3670. Tin helmets on, trade the range.

USD/JPY – The Dollar soared against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen to finish at 113.35, up 1.07% (112.25 yesterday). It was more a delayed reaction to the weekend moves as the differential between the US 10-year and Japanese 10-year bond yields were unchanged. However, the yield differential has widened to over 1.5 basis points from 1.18 basis points two months ago (August 12). USD/JPY has immediate resistance at 113.50 (overnight high 113.41) and 113.80. Immediate support can be found at 113.00 followed by 112.60 and 112.30. Expect current levels to attract Japanese exporters today. Likely range 112.40-113.40. Let’s get ready to rumble, the USD/JPY may be going for a few more roller coaster rides. Tin helmets on, happy days!