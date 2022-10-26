Notes/Observations

- Main theme is a weak USD amid global recession fears, triggered yesterday by weak US earnings and consumer confidence miss. Markets betting on slower Fed rate hike path; Euro gains allow it to testparity against USD first time in 5 weeks.

- UK PM Sunak considering delaying Govt fiscal plan, penciled in for Monday, in hopes to consider all alternative options.

- Yesterday. Russia reportedly notified US regarding plans to begin annual Grom exercises; The exercises could include test launches of nuclear capable missiles starting today, Oct 26th; Russia's Grom exercise usually occur each year in late October and involve exercises with submarines, warplanes, and ballistic missiles.

- European focus on ECB rate decision tomorrow, consensus for 75bps hike.

- Corporate earnings season shifting into a higher gear.

- Asia closed higher with NSZ50 outperforming at +1.3%. EU indices are mostly higher between +0.1-0.6%. US futures are 0.0% to -1.3%. Gold +1.2%, DXY -0.8%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.6%, UK Nat Gas +1.5%; Crypto: BTC +7.3%, ETH +15.6%.

Asia

- Australia Q3 CPI data registered its highest annual pace since 1990 (Q/Q: 1.8% v 1.6%e; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.1%e).

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers stated that did not expect CPI forecast to change markedly. Expected inflation to peak at the end of the year.

- Australia debt agency AOFM) cut its 2022/23 bond issuance from A$125B to ~A$95.0B (**Note: Announcement follows recent budget release).

- Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: Communicating with US on daily basis, including on FX; Talking with G7 members every day including on FX; US Treasury Sec Yellen respects Japan not disclosing intervention.

Ukraine conflict

- Russia said to have notified US regarding plans to begin annual Grom exercises; The exercises could include test launches of nuclear capable missiles starting Wed, Oct 26th.

- Ukraine Defense Min Reznikov: Really optimistic that Abrams tanks supplies are possible in the future; Sure that fighter jets like F-16s, F-15s or Gripen will also be possible; First two NASAMS air defense systems are now in Ukraine.

Europe

- UK PM Sunak said to be considering postponing fiscal statement that had been planned for Oct 31st until next month to allow more time to scrutinize the options.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +4.5M v -1.3M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.17% at 408.30, FTSE -0.24% at 6,996.62, DAX +0.61% at 13,133.22, CAC-40 +0.28% at 6,268.24, IBEX-35 -0.45% at 7,760.08, FTSE MIB -0.05% at 22,279.00, SMI +0.18% at 10,792.20, S&P 500 Futures -0.53%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed and failed to gain direction through the early part of the session; Austria closed for holiday; sectors trending upwards include materials and telecom; sectors trending downwards include consumer discretionary and technology; tech sector weighed on following disappointing results from Microsoft and Google yesterday; Della Valle bid for Tod’s fails; Inditex divests its Russian assets; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include CME Group, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boeing and Meta.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Sodexo [SW.FR] +2% (earnings), Heineken [HEIA.NL] -2.5% (trading update).

- Financials: Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] -1% (earnings), UniCredit [UCG.IT] +3% (earnings), Barclays [BARC.UK] -1% (earnings), Santander [SAN.ES] -3.5% (earnings), Standard Chartered [STAN.UK] -1% (earnings).

- Industrials: Mercedes-Benz [MBG.DE] -1% (earnings; Russia exit), BASF [BAS.DE] +1.5% (earnings), Skanska [SKAB.SE] +4.5% (earnings).

- Telecom: WPP [WPP.UK] -4% (earnings).

Speakers

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt said to have meet BOE Gov Bailey on Tuesday (Oct 25th). Hunt reaffirmed his commitment to BOE independence and the inflation target. Both men said to agree to work closely to restore confidence and stability to the UK economy.

- UK Foreign Sec Cleverly noted that the PM would want to take time to look at details of fiscal statement.

- Spain Econ Min Calvino stated that the country would not fall into recession.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Ohlsson stated that Inflation expectations looked decent on a five-year horizon.

- Czech Central Bank Vice Gov Zamrazilova stated that interest rates were high enough.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuk reiterated stance that was watching FX markets carefully.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno stated that was important to maintain enough FX reserves to support your own currency in the event of sharp and excessive market volatility.

- China Pres Xi said to have urged party to implement goals set at party congress.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD at multi-week lows against various peers after more signs of economic weakness in the US fanned speculation about a less hawkish Fed. Dealers still expect a 75bps hike from the Fed at the Nov meeting but facing growing calls for a slowing to 50bps at the Dec. The US 10-year yield continued to move away from its recent 4.34% cycle highs to test below 4.07% on Wed.

- EUR/USD at 1-month highs ahead of Thurs ECB decision with the pair back above parity.

- GBP/USD at 6-week highs and moving towards the 1.16 area as markets now consider a further re-rating of UK prospects. PM Sunak pledged to bring stability back to the economy.

- USD/JPY below 147 area on overall USD weakness in the session. Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated stance that was watching FX markets carefully and again declining to comment whether the MOF ordered FX. intervention

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Sept Trade Balance (SEK): -1.8B v -18.0B prior (3rd straight deficit).

- (FR) France Oct Consumer Confidence: 82 v 77e.

- (ES) Spain Aug Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: 12.7% v 18.8% prior; Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: 10.5% v 2.3% prior.

- (ES) Spain Aug House transactions Y/Y: 14.9% v 8.0% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Sept M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.0%e.

- (CH) Swiss Oct Expectations Survey: -53.1 v -69.2 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK12.5B vs. SEK12.5B indicated in 3-month bills; Avg Yield: 1.4167% v 1.4142% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.85x v 2.90x prior.

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 1.25% Sept 2031 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.70% v 1.82% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.05x v 3.59x prior.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.5B in 0.50% Jan 2029 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.763% v 1.955% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.96x v 2.65x prior; Tail: 0.8bps v 0.5bps prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €2.5B vs. €2.0-2.5B indicated range in 1.75% May 2024 BTP Bonds; Avg Yield: 2.88% v 3.27% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.60x v 1.70x prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.5B vs. €1.0-1.5B indicated range in I/L 2026 and 2033 Bonds (BTPei).

Looking ahead

- (ZA) South Africa medium-term budget presentation.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625.0M in 26-week Bills.

- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) switch auction.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB monthly allotment in 3-month LTRO tender.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (FR) France Q3 Total Jobseekers: No est v 2.945M prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Sept Trade Balance: No est v -$3.5B prior.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Oct 21st: No est v -4.5% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Oct FGV Construction Costs M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior.

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Treasury Medium-term budget.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Sept Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$87.5Be v -$87.3B prior.

- 08:30 (US) Sept Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: 1.0%e v 1.3% prior; Retail Inventories M/M: 1.2%e v 1.4% prior.

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rate by 75bps to 4.00%.

- 10:00 (US) Sept New Home Sales: 580Ke v 685K prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem post rate decision press conference.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Sept Industrial Production Y/Y: -1.2%e v -0.1% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year Notes.

- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Sept Total Federal Debt (BRL): No est v 5.781T prior.

- CO (CO) Colombia Sept Retail Confidence: No est v 26.9 prior; Industrial Confidence: No est v 7.1 prior.

- 17:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Selic Target Rate unchanged at 13.75%.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Q3 Advance GDP (1st reading) Q/Q: 0.3%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 2.9% prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Q3 Import Price Index Q/Q: 0.8%e v 4.3% prior; Export Price Index Q/Q: -6.5%e v 10.1% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Sept YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: No est v -2.1% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 2-Year Bonds.