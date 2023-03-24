GBP/USD tests supply area
The pound holds onto its gains after the BoE raised its rates by 25 bp as expected. On the daily chart, the pair is still in a horizontal consolidation between 1.1800 and 1.2450. Zooming into the hourly time frame, Sterling has been recovering along a rising trend line which indicates mounting buying pressure. The supply zone around 1.2340 and 1.2400 from an early February sell-off is an important cap. A breakout could lead to a bullish continuation in the medium-term. The area between the trend line and 1.2220 is the first support.
USD/CHF gives up gains
The Swiss franc strengthened after the SNB also raised its policy rate by 50 bp. After hitting resistance at 0.9340, the US dollar has given back its latest gains, which indicates the bulls’ struggle to turn sentiment around. 0.9100 right over the double bottom (0.9080) on the daily chart is a critical floor and its breach would signal that the path of least resistance is down, potentially triggering a broader sell-off towards the psychological level of 0.9000. 0.9240 is the first resistance to ease the selling pressure.
EUR/JPY seeks support
The Japanese yen bounces back over an upbeat core CPI in February. The bears’ double push was halted at 139.00 with long lower shadows suggesting a rejection of lower offers. But the euro’s bounce turned south in the supply zone around 143.50 near the start of last week’s sharp liquidation. 140.50 is a key support to keep the rebound intact as a lack of follow-up buying may threaten the floor at 139.00. Buyers would regain control of the direction if they manage to push back above the fresh resistance at 143.00.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.