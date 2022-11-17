GBPUSD keeps high ground

Sterling rallies as red hot inflation in the UK calls for more interest rate hikes by the BoE. A break above September’s high of 1.1740 has prompted some bears to cover their positions, easing the downward pressure from the daily chart’s perspective. A brief pause above this resistance-turned-support suggests that there is still juice in the recovery. August’s double top at 1.2250 would be next should the rebound pick up speed past 1.2000. 1.1500 near the origin of a bullish breakout is a key demand zone.

USDCAD attempts to rebound

The Canadian dollar slid as October’s inflation fell short of expectations. A dip below 1.3240 indicates a lack of demand for the US counterpart. The greenback may continue to lose ground as traders stay on the sidelines for fear of catching a falling knife. 1.3150 is the immediate level to see whether it could trigger a buy-the-dips behaviour. Failing that, the psychological level of 1.3000 would be on the line. For those looking to buy, 1.3440 is the first hurdle to clear and the pair may only regain a foothold once above 1.3640.

US oil falls lower

WTI crude remains feeble amid rising COVID-19 cases in China. The price is in a horizontal consolidation between 82.00 and 93.50, but the downward pressure is still omnipresent following a double top at the upper band. Two consecutive falls below 88.00 and 85.00 have put the bulls on the defensive. As the latest rebound stalled at the psychological level of 90.00, the commodity could be vulnerable to a new round of sell-off. A drop below 82.00 might attract momentum sellers and push the price towards 77.00.