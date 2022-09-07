AUD/USD struggles for bids

The Australian dollar takes a hit as risk appetite continues to recede across markets despite the RBA’s 50bp hike. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart shows a deterioration in sentiment. A fall below the demand zone near 0.6800 has left the aussie vulnerable. A lack of buying interest may send the pair to the recent lows around 0.6680, which is a critical floor to keep the price afloat in the medium-term. 0.6830 is a fresh hurdle but rebounds have so far been opportunities to sell at a better price.

US oil tests critical floor

WTI crude weakens due to lingering concerns over demand. The recent bounce has failed to clear the daily resistance at 109.00, given back all its gains instead by retesting the base at 91.50. As sentiment remains pessimistic, the path of least resistance might still be down. A bearish breakout would force the bulls to bail out and attract momentum sellers, exacerbating volatility in the process. A drop below the psychological level of 90.00 could extend losses beyond 85.00. A recovery may be brief with 97.20 as the first resistance.

UK 100 in limited recovery

The FTSE 100 struggles as the UK's finances might over-stretch with the energy crisis. On the daily chart, the index is going sideways between two boundaries 7000 and 7640. A breakout on either side would dictate the next direction in the weeks to come. In the meantime, range trading could be the name of the game. The short-term recovery is heading up to 7380, but 7480 from a faded bounce could be a tough level to crack. On the downside, 7180 is the immediate support and 7050 a major level to test the bulls’ resolve.