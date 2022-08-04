USD/JPY bounces back
The US dollar clawed back losses as services PMI exceeded expectations. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a loss of momentum in the sell-off. The pair bounced off the demand zone around 130.50 at the start of the June breakout. This could be due to profit-taking from the short side. A close above 134.50 would help the bulls reclaim control of the price action. From the daily chart perspective, the uptrend is still intact in the medium-term, though there is a chance of consolidation in the coming days.
XAU/USD seeks support
Gold softens as US Treasury yields bounce over solid economic data. The price hit resistance at 1790 which used to be a critical floor on the daily chart. Sentiment has remained cautious after its breakout and the bears could be waiting to sell into strength. A break below 1770 has prompted some leveraged buyers to bail out leaving 1754 as their second line of defence. Its breach could attract momentum selling and extend losses towards 1720. Only a rally back above 1790 would renew buyers’ interest and send bullion to 1825.
US oil breaks critical support
Oil prices slumped after OPEC+ decided to raise output. Downbeat sentiment prevails as WTI struggles to achieve a higher high. The recent rebound came to a halt at 101.80 next to the 30-day moving average. A subsequent fall below 96.50 suggests that the path of least resistance is still down. A break below 91.10 could trigger liquidation towards 85.00, opening the door for a bearish reversal in the weeks to come. 96.20 is the first hurdle and the bulls need to clear 101.80 before a recovery could take place.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, recently easing to 0.6965 as the key NFP Friday begins. The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key Monetary Policy Statement from RBA, as well as the US employment report for July.
EUR/USD bulls take a breather after the heavy run, grinding higher around 1.0250 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In the doing so, the major currency pair portrays the typical cautious mood ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Gold price has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as DXY is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
