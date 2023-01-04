EUR/USD on corrective path
The US dollar jumped as traders made room for the Fed minutes later in the day. The euro’s consolidation at the end of December has failed to achieve a new high. A sharp drop below the demand zone 1.0580-1.0610 confirms exhaustion and is typical of a liquidation after the pair enjoyed a two-month long uninterrupted rally. The daily support at 1.0450 is the level to see if buyers start to come back. Otherwise, the correction could send the price to 1.0300. The support-turned-resistance at 1.0590 is the first hurdle to clear.
USD/CAD bounces back
The Canadian dollar softens as risk-sensitive currencies take a backseat amid the greenback’s rally. From the daily chart’s perspective, the medium-term bias remains upward and the bulls have been waiting for an opportunity to stake in. A quick swing between 1.3510 and 1.3610 has narrowed the trading range, paving the way for the next one. A bullish breakout indicates that the path of least resistance is up and 1.3700 is a major obstacle ahead. Its breach would help the bulls regain control. 1.3600 is the closest support.
FTSE 100 tests major ceiling
The resources heavy FTSE 100 outperformed thanks to energy stocks. A pop above 7550 may have put the index back on track, sending sellers to cover their bets. 2022’s top around 7650 is the last obstacle and a bullish breakout could trigger a runaway rally with momentum buyers joining the party. Then a new high above 7800 could be in store. After the RSI shows an overbought situation, a limited pullback may attract buyers in the former supply zone near 7510. 7410 is a key level to keep the bounce intact.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.