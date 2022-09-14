EUR/USD seeks support

The US dollar surged after consumer prices rose faster than expected last month. The euro’s rally came to a halt in the supply zone around 1.0190, then a fall below 1.0090 forced leveraged short-term long positions to close out. After the RSI sank into oversold territory, some traders could be tempted to buy the dip between 0.9950 and the parity level. 0.9870 is a critical floor and its breach would invalidate the current rebound and send the single currency below 0.9800. On the upside, 1.0090 has turned into a resistance.

XAU/USD tests key support

Gold tumbled after hotter US inflation propelled the greenback across the board. The precious metal has been grinding its way up after it stabilised next to the major support 1690. Though it gave up its latest gains and came to a rest on the psychological tag of 1700. The price action is now at a crossroads. A lack of follow-up bids could shift the direction to the sell side. A drop below 1690 might seal its fate and cause an extended sell-off. 1713 is the first hurdle and the bulls need to clear 1730 before they can regain control.

FTSE 100 hits major resistance

Global equities tumbled after being wrongfooted by inflation data. The FTSE 100 had recouped most of the losses from the mid-August liquidation but turned south near the previous peak at 7570. Strong selling below 7370 forced more buyers to bail out. 7270 at the origin of a bullish breakout is a key level to see whether there is strong enough interest in keeping the rebound intact. Or 7180 could be the last level to keep the index afloat. 7380 is the first resistance as an oversold RSI may cause a limited bounce.