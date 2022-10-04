USD/JPY hits resistance
The Japanese yen recovered as the Tokyo core CPI beat estimates in September. The price has recouped most losses from the previous sell-off, a sign that sentiment remains upbeat despite a temporary setback. A close above the recent top at 145.80 may attract momentum buying and resume the uptrend in the weeks to come. Then August 1998’s high at 147.50 would be the next target. As the RSI climbs into overbought territory, the lower end of a brief consolidation (143.90) is the first support in case of a pullback.
EUR/GBP struggles for support
The pound rallied after British Prime Minister Liz Truss backpedalled on her tax cut proposal. A break below the base of the latest rally at 0.8720 mirrors strong demand for the pound across the board. 0.8640 at the origin of a surge above June’s high (0.8700) is a critical support from the daily chart. Its breach would invalidate the rebound and push the euro into a corrective course. 0.8830 is the immediate resistance and the bulls will need to reclaim 0.8970 before they could hope to regain control.
XAG/USD tests daily resistance
Silver surged after weaker-than-expected US manufacturing data sent Treasury yields lower. A break above 19.00 has prompted short-term sellers to cover their bets, easing the downward pressure. Then a pop above the psychological level of 20.00 attracted momentum buying. The precious metal is testing the daily resistance at 20.80, giving the bulls a chance to push back. A bullish breakout could pave the way for a reversal in the weeks to come. The resistance-turn-support at 19.50 is the first level for accumulation.
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.