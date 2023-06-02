NZD/USD attempts to rebound
The US dollar slips as rising claims for unemployment benefits suggest a looser job market. After breaking below the daily demand zone around 0.6110, the kiwi has been struggling to find buyers. The directional bias in the medium-term remains down as a series of lower lows would continue to attract trend followers, but a snapback in shorter time frames cannot be excluded to alleviate the oversold situation. A break above 0.6100 may bring the kiwi to 0.6190 next to the 20-day SMA. 0.5990 is the immediate support.
XAG/USD lifts resistance
Silver recovers as expectations of an easing of the tight US labour market drag bond yields lower. A higher low and a break above the first resistance of 23.50 have eased the selling pressure. The rebound is likely to be driven by short-covering for now. A close above the confluence of the brief swing high of 24.20 and the 30-day SMA would attract stronger buying interests and send the metal to the former support of 24.70 where the mid-May sell-off started. 23.30 is the first support as the RSI drops back to the neutral zone
NAS 100 bounces back
The Nasdaq 100 bounces back as slowing wage inflation lifts the hope of a rate hike pause. The index has consolidated its gains above 14220 after a parabolic ascent to a near 14-month high. As a show of force, the pullback has barely dented the upward momentum. Instead, trend followers saw in it an opportunity to stake in. A close above the recent peak of 14500 would carry the index to 14800 with a potential extension to the March 2022 high of 15250. Further below, 13900 along the 20-day SMA is an important floor.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.