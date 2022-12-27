USD/CAD seeks support
The Canadian dollar edged higher after its economy grew by 0.1% in October. The US counterpart had recovered along a rising trendline from mid-November but hit resistance in the supply zone between 1.3700 and last month’s high of 1.3800. A drop below the trendline has weighed on short-term sentiment, making 1.3520 the key support where a breach could cause a correction to 1.3400. The bulls will need to reclaim 1.3700 before the uptrend could regain traction in the medium-term.
AUD/USD bounces off key floor
The Australian dollar recovers over a rebound in risk appetite. Stiff selling at September’s high of 0.6880 had put a dent to the market’s recovery mood. Short-term traders have taken some chips off the table after an initial fall below 0.6770 which has become a fresh resistance. The current bounce off 0.6630 will need to clear offers ahead before it could gain a solid foothold, then the previous high of 0.6880 would be next. A bearish breakout might put the aussie at the risk of a bearish continuation in the medium-term.
DAX 40 under pressure
The Dax 40 steadied as US PCE and durable goods showed a slowdown in November. On the daily chart, after the index hit June’s high of 14650 - a boundary between bearish continuation and bullish reversal, a bearish MA cross indicates souring sentiment. The sell-off below 14300 has put the bulls on the defensive. While the RSI’s oversold condition has attracted bargain hunters, they may be wary of taking big positions during a week of thin liquidity. 14150 is resistance and 13700 support from the mid-November extension.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6750
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6750 as it reassesses the optimism surrounding China’s unlock amid Thursday’s sluggish session. Also challenging the Aussie pair buyers during the second positive day are the fears emanating from Russia and upbeat US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.0600
EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.0606 as bears keep the reins after retaking control the previous day, following a two-day winning streak. The major currency pair’s latest losses could be attributed to the strong US Treasury bond yields that triggered the US Dollar’s comeback.
Gold bears the burden of firmer United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price remains defensive around $1,805, after printing the first daily negative closing in three, as bears struggle to retake control amid the lackluster holiday season. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s fresh fears of inflation, emanating from China, as well as geopolitical tension surrounding Russia and Ukraine, which in turn propel US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.