EURUSD at its highest level in almost a year as traders await ECB member speeches and next week's Fed decision. The main currency pair has extended its upward move and is trading around 1.09 after reports emerged suggesting that the Federal reserve will go ahead with its 25 bp increase in the upcoming meeting which will be preceded by a media blackout from the US central bank. Meanwhile the European central bank appears to be continuing its strategy aimed at combating the massive inflation issue which has severely impacted consumers across the continent by extending the series of 50 bp rate increases. While US stock markets and riskier assets like crypto currencies appear to be benefiting from this narrative, it remains to be seen if the Fed will meet those expectations, as any major shift from expectation could cause a significant increase in volatility and a rebalancing of asset dominance.
Oil.WTI approaching YTD highs while brent continues upward move
Both Brent and WTI have benefited lately from an improved economic sentiment and prospects of an increase in demand from China, the world's second largest economy. After a difficult start to 2023, which saw prices drop over 10%, we have seen a significant recovery in energy commodities as improving economic outlooks and potential lower rate increases from central banks boosted optimism regarding the oil market while leading Brent to trade around $88 as WTI tests the $82 level. This is particularly true considering how unlikely a readjustment of supply from OPEC could be in the short term as the group will probably wait to modify its production target even if there is a substantial increase in demand. In either case, oil traders will be on high alert as prices attempt to break through recent highs and as a major shift in demand prospects from the world's biggest economies could lead to a trend inversion as we have seen in recent times.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 amid mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD has lost its traction and pulled away from the multi-month it set above 1.0900 earlier in the day. Mixed comments from European Central Bank officials regarding the rate outlook and the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the Euro's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD turned south and dropped toward 1.2350 during the European trading hours on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering above 3.5%, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold continues to fluctuate in tight range above $1,920
Gold price is moving up and down in a narrow channel above $1,920 on Monday amid a lack of high-impact data releases. The modest rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction despite the US Dollar's uninspiring performance.
Is Bitcoin bull run in jeopardy despite bullish sentiment among long-term BTC holders?
Bitcoin price witnessed increased volatility in the last seven days (since January 16) driven by a mix of factors, including trader sentiment, Bitcoin velocity, and various technical indicators, like the MVRV and RPV ratios.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.