GBP/USD finds bids
The US dollar softened after Treasury Secretary Yellen said inflation was not entrenched. After receding from the previous high at 1.1500, the pound found support at the base (1.1100) of the current rebound. This is a sign of solid interest in keeping Sterling afloat. An oversold RSI has attracted some bargain hunters. A break above 1.1500 would cause a short squeeze and raise short-term volatility. Then September’s high and a major daily resistance at 1.1710 could be in sight. A fall below 1.1100 may resume the downtrend.
EUR/JPY seeks support
The yen surged after Japan intervened for the second time in a month. A fall below 146.70 forced some buyers to bail out but has barely dented the bullish bias. The overall rally had accelerated after it broke above September’s high at 145.00. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart is a sign of increasing momentum and buyers would rather see the pullback as an opportunity. 143.50 next to the 20-day moving average is a fresh support, and a close above 148.30 would carry the pair to December 2014’s high at 149.70.
GER 40 bounces higher
The Dax 40 bounces back as traders take profits ahead of another rate hike by the ECB. Sentiment has improved a bit after the bulls managed to push past 12670, prompting the opposite side to cover. The current phase of recovery will see whether there is enough follow-up interest in a sustained reversal. 12550 at the base of the breakout is a key support. A close above 12930 could pave the way for a rally back to 13200 then September’s high at 13500. A bearish breakout, however, would send the index back to 12320.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.