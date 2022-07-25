Dale showed the Ending Diagonal in USDNOK. AUDUSD threatening a breakout. Looking to fade DXY strength post-Fed.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives up, trades near 1.0200
The American dollar recovers its poise after Wall Street’s opening, with EUR/USD struggling to retain the 1.0200 threshold. Tepid German data limits gains for the shared currency as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, but remains above 1.2000
GBP/USD peaked at 1.2086 amid risk-on flows, now trading in the 1.2040 price zone. Political turmoil in the UK on pause until early September, when Tories will announce a new Prime Minister.
Gold sellers maintain the pressure
Gold trades in the red at around $1,718. The market’s mood seesawed on Monday, with the dollar moving accordingly. However, volatility was limited amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and mounting expectations ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision next Wednesday.
Ethereum readies for another reversal ahead of the much-awaited FOMC meeting
ETH is doddering marginally below $1,550 following a few days of stability. The leading smart contracts token had jumped from support roughly at $1,040 in the previous week, and nearly brushed shoulders with $1,700.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!