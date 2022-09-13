USD/JPY consolidates gains

The Japanese yen bounced after the government hinted at intervention to support its currency. The dollar gained momentum after it cleared the previous top at 139.30. However, it soon came under pressure at the psychological level of 145.00 and may take a breather. After the RSI soared into overbought territory, a drop below 143.00 led to a round of profit-taking with 141.50 as an intermediate support. Further down, 139.10 is a major level from a bullish breakout and sits on the 20-day moving average, making it an area of interest.

EUR/GBP attempts to break out

The euro strengthens as the ECB would reportedly accelerate its rate hikes to bring down inflation. The pair is at a crossroads under June’s high at 0.8720. A combination of profit-taking and fresh selling could weigh on the price action after a fall below 0.8660. The area between 0.8620 and 0.8570 next to the 20-day moving average is a major level to test the bulls’ resolve. A series of higher lows indicates a build-up in buying pressure and a breakout could let off steam and trigger a full-fledged rally towards 0.8900.

Dow Jones 30 grinds towards key resistance

The Dow Jones 30 rallies ahead of a new set of US inflation data. The current recovery has gained traction once above 32000, sending the index towards the key supply zone around 33300 at the origin of a sharp sell-off back in late August. Strong selling pressure could be expected from trend followers as the market mood remains fragile. The RSI’s repeated overbought condition may limit the upside range in the resistance area. 32150 is the closest support and a bullish breakout would lift offers to the previous peak at 34300.