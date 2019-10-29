As the pending impeachment of President Trump in the House of Representatives appears to be coming sooner than later, many are left wondering if the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be ratified. House Democrats have not yet brought it to the floor for a vote, though Mexico and Canada have both already agreed to it. There are concerns about enforcement of the agreement. However, with the strength of the Mexican Peso vs the US Dollar over the last few weeks, it appears the market believes it will be approved.
USD/MXN has been trading in a symmetrical triangle since April of 2018. On Friday the pair closed below the rising tending for the first time and yesterday bounced to retest it. Today the pair is consolidating just below the trendline. The trendline and current price (19.1240) are just below the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the low on September 18th to the high on October 2nd . First resistance comes in between 19.14 and 19.18.
On a 240-minute chart, one can see that horizontal resistance comes across at the September 2nd lows and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the move from the high on October 10th to yesterday’s lows at 19.3200/19.3300. First support comes in at yesterday’s lows just above 19.000 at 19.0222. Below there is a band of support from a series of prior lows back in June and July down to 18.8500.
The question now becomes one of “buy the rumor, sell the fact?” if the USMCA does get ratified. Bears need to ask themselves how much of this has already been priced into the market. If USD/MXN breaks below 18.8500, the pair can move quickly to the downside.
Watch for headlines over the next few days regarding USMCA, as Brexit and the US-China trade war continue to dominate the focus of the market. (Oh…. and there is also BOC, FOMC, BOJ, and NFP headlines to pay attention to as well!!)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD settles around 1.2860 after Commons backed Dec. Elections
The UK House of Commons has backed Johnson’s plan to call for a December election. Little reaction in Pound crosses, with GBP/USD consolidating modest intraday gains.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.