The USD/MXN pair edges higher after reaching 19.717 - 19.784 support zone. The price turned to the upside even if the US economic data disappointed earlier. The ISM Services PMI came in at 58.3 points below 58.6 estimates, Final Services PMI dropped from 58.9 points to 58.0 points, while the Trade Balance remained at -89.2B even if the traders expected a potential growth to -88.5B. Technically, the USD/MXN pair escaped from a bullish reversal pattern signaling reversal.
As you can see on the H4 chart, the currency pair confirmed the Falling Wedge pattern after retesting the pattern’s resistance. 19.784 and 19.717 key levels are seen as downside obstacles. From the technical point of view, after its massive drop, the USD/MXN pair could try to rebound and recover. It could give birth to a new leg higher as long as it stays above the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML). Only a new lower low could activate downside continuation.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Breakout of a Bull Flag demands a re-test to near 0.7550
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a juggernaut upside after overstepping the April 4 high at 0.7557, which has sent the pair towards the north and the asset has printed a fresh nine-month high of 0.7662 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.0900 level
The EUR/USD pair is among the worst performers, trading at its lowest since mid-March. Escalating tension in Eastern Europe and central banks’ aggressiveness boosted the dollar’s demand.
Gold stuck in a sideways range
The gold price was a touch lower as the US dollar weighed. The greenback hit its highest level in nearly two years as measured by the DXY index vs. a basket of other currencies. Gold holds in a tight range and awaits a catalyst.
Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12
Zilliqa price has not displayed any bullish signals yet. Traders should consider waiting for more price action. Zilliqa price has made an impulsive move to the downside, warranting traders to be patient before forecasting new all-time highs are to be made.
Choppy markets continue
It's been another choppy day in financial markets with Europe ending a mixed bag and US indices all in the red but to varying degrees. The markets are very indicative of the uncertainty that we continue to see from Ukraine/Russia negotiations to sanctions.