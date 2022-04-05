The USD/MXN pair edges higher after reaching 19.717 - 19.784 support zone. The price turned to the upside even if the US economic data disappointed earlier. The ISM Services PMI came in at 58.3 points below 58.6 estimates, Final Services PMI dropped from 58.9 points to 58.0 points, while the Trade Balance remained at -89.2B even if the traders expected a potential growth to -88.5B. Technically, the USD/MXN pair escaped from a bullish reversal pattern signaling reversal.

As you can see on the H4 chart, the currency pair confirmed the Falling Wedge pattern after retesting the pattern’s resistance. 19.784 and 19.717 key levels are seen as downside obstacles. From the technical point of view, after its massive drop, the USD/MXN pair could try to rebound and recover. It could give birth to a new leg higher as long as it stays above the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML). Only a new lower low could activate downside continuation.