We refer to FXCM’s USDOLLAR index on a weekly timeframe. Price action this week has proven to be significant on a technical basis as the green dashed horizontal was exceeded. The index has effectively charted a higher trough followed by a higher peak. This is a defined uptrend. We note that the RSI has moved above 50 (blue rectangle), which is the bullish side of the oscillator. The greenback has responded to Q1’s yield curve steepening, with the 10/2s now at its highest level since December 2016.
CHART SOURCE: FXCM Marketscope 2.0 - Past performance is not an indicator of future results.
