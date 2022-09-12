Asia Market Update: Equities track gains on Wall St., CN and HK are closed for holiday; USD mixed after prior drop; US CPI due on Sept 13th.
General trend
- Thus far, less volatile session seen for USD/JPY versus Friday.
- EUR outperforms [ECB governors reportedly see rising risk that they will have to raise key interest rate to 2% to curb inflation; Some members prepare for restrictive policy – press].
- AUD declines after prior rise.
- Will China again cut the MLF rate this week? [(CN) CHINA AUG AGGREGATE FINANCING (CNY): 2.43T V 2.08TE; CHINA AUG NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 1.25T V 1.50TE].
- Swedish elections said to be very close.
- Crude Oil FUTs resume declines.
- Travel-sensitive firms outperform in Japan [(JP) Japan govt spokesperson said: Japan is reviewing its border control policy of keeping daily entries below 50,000 and will remove it in the not so distant future – Nikkei].
- US equity FUTs erase gains.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.4%.
- (NZ) New Zealand July Net Migration: -376 v -896 prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Shadow Board (NZIER) Survey of economists: Expect 2022-2023 GDP +2.5%, 2023-2024 GDP +1.0%.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese said referendum on republic is not his priority [cites the death of Queen Elizabeth II] - Press [update].
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +1.0%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Will make a decision on reopening tourism as soon as this week.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 43.0% (33.0% prior) for the Sept reserve maintenance period [update].
Korea
- Kospi opened closed for holiday.
- (KR) South Korea Nuclear Reactor achieves nuclear fusion for ~30 seconds at a temp of 100M degrees Celsius - Press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng closed for holiday; Shanghai Composite closed for holiday.
- (US) Follow Up: Expected that the US will expand the restrictions of semiconductor chip sales to China for chips used in AI and Chipmaking.
North America
- (US) Follow Up: Expected that the US will expand the restrictions of semiconductor chip sales to China for chips used in AI and Chipmaking.
Europe
- (EU) Said that the EU has offered to reduce border controls on Northern Ireland - FT.
- (EU) ECB governors reportedly see rising risk that they will have to raise key interest rate to 2% to curb inflation; Some members prepare for restrictive policy - press.
- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany, hawk): ECB will need to take more clear steps on rates if inflation doesn't ease; Inflation may peak above 10% in Dec 2022 and may stay above 6% in 2023.
- (SE) Expected that the right wing coalition in Sweden has won a slight majority (175 seats vs 174) over the left wing coalition - Press.
- (US) Joint statement by France, UK & Germany on Iran Nuclear talks; Note Iran’s failure to conclude the deal on the table.
- (IE) Ireland Aug Construction PMI: 46.9 v 41.8 prior.
