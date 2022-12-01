EUR/USD regains traction
The US dollar plunged after Fed Chairman Powell signalled a slowdown in rate hikes. A close above the recent high of 1.0450 was an encouraging sign that the optimism is still prevailing. But the psychological level of 1.0500 has caused some profit-taking, weighing on the rebound. After a bounce off 1.0300 and above 1.0390, a retest of 1.0500 and a bullish breakout would carry the single currency to its 5-month high (1.0600) against the US dollar. Further down, 1.0220 near the 30-day moving average is a critical floor.
US oil tests resistance
Oil prices find support from a large drawdown in US inventories. Sentiment remains cautious at best after WTI broke below September’s low of 76.60. The RSI’s repeatedly oversold condition attracted some bargain hunters. 81.70 from a previously faded rebound is the first key resistance. Then the area of confluence at 84.50, a support-turned-resistance which coincides with the 30-day moving average, may see offers from medium-term bears. A drop below 77.00 could renew the selling pressure.
UK 100 breaks major resistance
Equities take off as investors price in lower peak US funds rates. The FTSE 100 broke above last August’s high of 7575, which may lay the foundation for an extension in the weeks to come. On the daily chart, the triple top around 7650 is sellers’ last stronghold and a breakout would be significant after a near nine-month long consolidation. The bears may look to switch sides and offer support for a bullish continuation. As the RSI ventures into overbought territory, 7550 is the first level to expect follow-up interests in case of a pullback.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to impressive gains near 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally to 1.0500 area. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50 in November, triggering a fresh leg of US Dollar selloff.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2250 following impressive rally
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed to its highest level since late June above 1.2300 before retreating to 1.2250 area. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI weigh heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next?
Gold jumped to $1,804.00, its highest since early August. The metal benefited from an extended USD sell-off as US macroeconomic figures fueled Powell’s triggered slump. On Wednesday, the Dollar fell on the back of a dovish message from Fed's Powell.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.