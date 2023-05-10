EUR/USD awaits breakout
The US dollar stays rangebound as traders await the April CPI data. On the daily chart, the pair is grinding along the dynamic support from the 20 and 30-day SMAs. As sentiment remains upbeat from the medium-term perspective, the consolidation could be an opportunity to accumulate for the bulls before another leg of rally. A close above 1.1050 may attract momentum buyers and carry the single currency beyond 1.1100. On the downside, the demand zone 1.0910-1.0940 is key in keeping the bullish bias intact.
USD/CAD tests critical floor
The Canadian dollar finds support from oil prices’ bounce as the US plans to replenish its strategic reserve. As the pair gave up all its recent gains, a retest of the critical floor of 1.3300 has put the buy side under renewed pressure. Its breach would force those who bought the dips to dump their positions and stir up volatility. The RSI’s oversold condition has led sellers to take some profit but may not be enough to trigger a bounce. 1.3460 is the first resistance and 1.3550 the major hurdle to lift before a recovery could take shape.
FTSE 100 goes into correction
The FTSE 100 retreats as the market expects a 25 basis points rate hike from the BoE. The rally came to a halt in the supply zone 7930 from the March sell-off and the downward drift is a sign of exit by those who bought on the way up last month. Rebounds have so far been capped by stiff selling pressures with 7810 becoming a fresh resistance. A fall below the recent low of 7690 would attract more bears and extend the correction to the round number of 7600. 7890 is the key resistance to clear to resume the uptrend.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.