USD/JPY consolidates gains
The Japanese yen clawed back losses after BoJ boss Kuroda raised concerns about the yen's sharp decline. The pair has been climbing along a rising trend line. The lack of supply zone means that there is little resistance on the upside. The RSI’s overbought situation on the daily chart has caused a pullback and a fall below the trend line indicates that the greenback could use some breathing room. 133.50 is the first level to gauge the strength of the bullish momentum. A bounce above 135.00 would carry the price to 137.00.
EUR/GBP tests major resistance
Sterling weakened after Britain’s GDP showed a larger-than-expected contraction in April. A rising pennant on the daily suggests that a breakout may soon put an end to the month-long consolidation. 0.8615 is a major supply area after several failed attempts. Its breach would flush out the remaining selling interest and signal a bullish continuation towards April’s highs near 0.8700. 0.8530 is the immediate support in case of further hesitation. 0.8485 is a critical floor to keep the upward bias intact.
US 30 breaks critical support
The Dow Jones plunges over a broad-based rise in risk aversion. The liquidation continued after the price action failed to hold above 32600. Sentiment remains overwhelmingly downbeat. A fall below the major support at 30700 may officially make the recent rally a dead cat bounce and send the index into bearish territory. The psychological level of 30000 would be the next support. An oversold RSI may trigger a temporary bounce but the bears could be expected to sell into strength near 31700.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!