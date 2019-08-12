USD/JPY is resuming its falls in the wake of the new week amid intensifying trade tensions. The technical chart is indicating that the path of least resistance remains to the downside.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY enjoys some support 105.30 which is the convergence of the previous daily low, the Pivot Point one-day Support 1, and the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower.

Further below, the next noteworthy support is only at 104.64 which is last year's low point.

Looking up, resistance awaits at 105.72 which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the Simple Moving Average 100-15m.

Further up, fierce resistance awaits at 106.11 which is a dense cluster including the SMA 5-1d, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-month, the PP 1d-R1, the SMA 100-1h, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.

Here is how it looks on the tool:

Confluence Detector

The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.

This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.

Learn more about Technical Confluence