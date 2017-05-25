USD/JPY: yields keep leading the way

USD/JPY Current price: 111.84

The USD/JPY pair continues hovering below the 112.00 level, confined intraday to a limited range, this time amid the absence of data during the Asian session and the limited volumes during the European one due to some local holidays. US data released so far has been mixed, with employment figures still indicating strength in the sector, but a larger trade deficit in April. Stocks are poised to open higher, but yields are back to their lows, leaning the scale towards the downside for the pair. Technically, the upside seems well-limited by selling interest around the 112.00 figure, while in the 4 hours chart, the neutral stance persists, with the price trapped between horizontal moving averages, and indicators heading nowhere not far from their mid-lines. The pair has bottomed at 111.47 this Wednesday, and below it the pair will likely approach the 111.00 figure, turning short term bearish and poised to extend its decline afterwards.

Support levels: 111.50 111.10 110.85

Resistance levels: 112.05 112.45 112.90

