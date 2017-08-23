USD/JPY: yields capping the downside, but not for long

The USD/JPY pair eases from a fresh weekly high reached overnight at 109.81, now pressuring the 109.00 level, amid deteriorating market's sentiment and dollar's broad weakness. Stocks changed course early Europe, with major local indexes in the red after an early struggle around their opening levels, mostly due to another Trump's rant over the border wall, which once against take the focus out of the growth agenda, and the cautious mood ahead of the Jackson Hole central bankers' meeting. The 4 hours chart shows that the early advance stalled a few pips below a bearish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators resumed their declines, with the Momentum still neutral but the RSI indicator heading south around 41, putting the pressure towards the downside. US Treasury yields are holding to modest daily gains, yet a decline there after Wall Street's opening will likely result in a bearish extension on the pair beyond the 108.80 immediate support.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.