BOJ rates on hold, minutes offer some hope for future stimulus.

CPI at 0.1% on the year for the second month in May.

Directionless trading, minimal ranges with support at 106.60 and 106.00 and resistance at 107.50.

Risk is still the dominant motif in the currency markets but this week neither camp had the energy to forge sustained movement and the USD/JPY drifted lower on the dregs of the premium extraction of the last two weeks.

Daily ranges averaged 45 points but more indicative of the stasis were the openings and closings which differed by a mere ten points per day and 54 points from Monday’s start to Friday’s finish.

American Treasury yields were lower on the week and the higher than expected initial claims may have put a damper on the enthusiasm for the US dollar. There is also the possibility that the rising number of virus cases in several states, expected perhaps and far from straining the medical systems but still sufficient to revive fears of quarantine measures and threaten the economic recovery may have provided a small boost for the safety-status of the yen.

Japanese economic statistics were weaker than expected with the Tertiary Index which gauges the domestic service sector registering -6% in April down from -4.2% in March. Annual imports and exports fell far more than anticipated with imports dropping for the 13th straight drop and exports for the 18th.

Retail sales in the US were much stronger than anticipated. The overall number and control group more than erasing the record April declines with record May gains with each more than doubling estimates. However, the burst of consumer spending after nearly three months of enforced business closures does not mean that consumption component of GDP has returned to normal and the dollar garnered little support. The June sales figures will be more telling for the economic recovery.

USD/JPY outlook

The fundamental picture for the USD/JPY is caught between risk perception, which though the market has taken back all of the dollar’s premium, remains on edge and the return to economic comparison between the US and Japan.

While the risk trade has ebbed the still extant pandemic has sufficient potency, despite the events of the last three months, to disrupt markets. The catalyst would be re-imposed restrictions in the US or elsewhere.

The minutes of the week’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting noted a discussion among members about increasing the amount of bond buying stimulus for the economy. Market impact was negligible as such an increase would have no discernable impact on Japanese GDP.

An economic recovery fully in play would favor the more flexible and larger US economy over the export-dominated Japanese and in turn the US currency but that development awaits the retreat of the coronavirus threat to nuisance level.

In lieu of firm conviction trading will turn on the technical levels and ranges that have ordered trading, with two exceptions since the middle of April. In that time the USD/JPY has moved between 106.50 and 108.00 with one break above from June 2 to June 9 and one below in May from the 5th to the 8th.

Japanese statistics June 15-June 19

Monday

The Tertiary Index which measures the domestic service sector fell to -6% in April from -4.2% in March.

Tuesday

The BOJ kept it cash rate at -0.1% where it has been for more than four years. The discussion about increasing bond stimulus noted above was ignored by markets.

Exports fell 28.3% in May, far more than the -17.9% forecast and April’s -21.9% reading, completing the 18th straight month of declines.

Imports fell 26.2%, doubling the -12.9% prediction and four times the -7.1% score in April. It was the 13th negative month in a row.

Thursday

National CPI was 0.1% on the year in May as in April. Annual core CPI, ex food and energy was 0.4% on a 0.2% projection and 0.2% in April and annual CPI ex fresh food was -0.2% as in April.

US statistics June 15-June 19

Tuesday

Retail sales rose 17.7% in May reversing the 14.7% drop in April and doubling the 8% prediction, with both months setting all-time records for declines and gains. The control group GDP component rose 11% after falling 12.4% in April. The ex-auto figure was 12.4% in May and -15.2% in April.

Industrial production climbed 1.4% in May, half the 2.9% forecast and far less than the 12.5% drop in April. Capacity utilization registered 64.8% up from 64% in April but missing the 66.9% estimate.

Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday was as cautious as after the recent FOMC meeting warning about the risks of the recovery and its uncertain timetable.

Wednesday

Annualized housing starts were higher on the month in May at 974,000 from 934,000 in April though less than the 1.095 forecast. Building permits were up 14.4% in May to 1.22 million after falling 21.4% to 1.066 million in April.

Thursday

Initial jobless claims were 1.508 million in the June 12 week, 1.3 million had been estimated. The prior week was revised to 1.566 million from 1.542 million. Continuing claims dropped to 20.544 million from the revised 20.606 million, originally 20.929 million of the previous week. A larger decrease to 19.8 million had been expected.

Japan and US statistics summary June 15-June 19

There is as yet little evidence that the Japanese economy has stated to improve.

Japan’s export oriented economy will take longer to recover than the domestic market dominated American, provided that the May US retail sales figures are indicative and not a one-time event.

With unemployment and continuing claims remaining at high levels proof is needed that the US consumer can fund the revival but the track record of American domestic consumption is documented and reliable.

The novelty of the situation makes prediction hazardous but the US is a better bet for an expedited recovery.

Japan statistics June 22-June 26

US statistics June 22-June 26

USD/JPY technical outlook

The slight retreat on the week dropped the relative strength index into mild negative territory. As an effective indicator it remains at neutral. All three moving averages are above the market and at 107.85 in the 21-day, 108.25 in the 100-day and 108.44 in the 200-day offer minor resistance above.

Resistance: 107.50; 108.00; 108.50; 109.25; 109.75; 110.35

Support: 106.60; 106.00; 105.50; 105.00; 104.50; 104.00. Note the support below 105.50 is uniformly weak as its basis is the panic driven plunge to 101.18 in early March.

USD/JPY sentiment poll

Sentiment has pivoted around the mid-term. The one-week has moved from bullish to bearish 40% to 60%,last week it was bullish at 42% to 33%. The one-month outlook remains bullish at 43% vs 32%, just slightly changed from last week's 41% to 31%. The one quarter shifts to bullish by virtue of small changes now 38% vs 26% over last week's 35% to 35% neutral. The forecasts speak little conviction with the one week drop to 106.72 still above the support at 106.60, which is expected to hold with the rebound to107.19 and then 107.42 similar to last week's predictions.