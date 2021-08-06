Nonfarm Payrolls beat forecast, with prior revisions add 1.062 million jobs.

Services PMI boosts USD/JPY on Wednesday after dismal ADP.

Federal Reserve members begins rhetorical preparation for tapering.

USD/JPY responds with sharp gains beginning on Wednesday.

American job creation accelerated in July with the Employment Situation Reporting providing an optimist’s wish list of results.

Nonfarm Payrolls added 943,000 new workers, considerably more than the 870,000 forecast and revisions to May and June brought 119,000 more, making the total 1.062 million.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June, much better than the 5.7% consensus estimate and the underemployment rate plunged to 9.2% from 9.8%, also far ahead of its 10% expectation.

Annual wages climbed 4% in July, up from June’s revised 3.7% and gained 0.4% on the month. Even the Labor Force Participation Rate, a laggard for most of the pandemic, rose to 61.7%, matching its highest point since March last year, as people left the unemployment rolls and returned to work.

The USD/JPY responded immediately, jumping over 110.00 from 109.80 and continuing to 110.17 within 45 minutes.

Treasury rates rose sharply. The 10-year bond yield climbed 6 basis points to 1.282% from Thursday’s close, the 30-year added 7 points, and 2-year 1 point.

CNBC

The USD/JPY had been slowly losing ground for five weeks after breaking out of the rising channel on July 8th that had defined the pair this year. Declining US Treasury rates and the Federal Reserve reticence on the prospects for tapering its bond program, opposite sides of the same coin, had cut out most of the logic behind a stronger dollar.

From Monday’s open to Thursday’s close the USD/JPY had moved a mere ten points higher despite a much better than expected ISM report, lower jobless claims and unusually direct tapering talk from several Fed officials.

On Wednesday the pair dropped to 108.73, a six-week low, after the dismal ADP payroll report. The July Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the service sector, released an hour and 45 minutes later, partially reversed that verdict.

Overall PMI business sentiment was stronger than expected and the Employment and New Orders Indexes improved. The USD/JPY quickly jumped over 109.50.

Federal Reserve

Comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida on Wednesday, that he could "certainly" see an announcement on a taper "later this year," and seconding sentiments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, kept the pair bid through the close on Thursday.

Previously, Fed Governor Christopher Waller had suggested that the Fed should begin paring its bond-buying by October. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she would want to see more data before making any such decision. It is a bit unusual to see Fed governors with such differing public opinions.

Taken together these were the first concrete signals that the central bank is actively considering a reduction of its $120 billion a month in Treasury and securities purchases.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had noted after the FOMC meeting on June 16 that the economy was “some way away” from meeting the “substantial further progress” criteria for reducing its bond program.

While some seven million workers are still missing from payrolls, counts vary, Core PCE inflation was 3.5% annually in June, far ahead of the Fed’s 2% target.

Friday’s looming US Nonfarm Payrolls had capped the market at 109.78 on Thursday, just over the week’s 109.69 open.

Japanese data this week was unimpressive.

Consumer confidence remained moribund at 37.5 in July, below its pre-pandemic range. Annual Tokyo CPI was slightly worse than expected, dipping back into deflation and the core rate was flat. Labor Cash Earnings for the year in June at -0.1% were much lower than the 1.7% forecast and May’s 1.9% gain. Household Spending plunged 5.1% on the year in June, far below the 0.1% prediction and the 11.6% increase in May.

Reinstituted COVID restrictions in some places and rising case counts across the country are clearly affecting consumer sentiment and spending.

US data was good with the exception of the private payroll report from Automatic Data Processing (ADP). Its clients added only 330,000 employees in July, less than half the 695,000 forecast.

Manufacturing PMI for July slipped to 59.5 from 60.6, missing the 60.9 forecast and the New Orders Index dropped to 64.9 from 66. Employment however, rose out of its one-month contraction from 49.9 to 52.9. The Prices Paid Index cooled to 85.7 from its record 92.1 in June.

Services PMIs for July were uniformly strong. The overall index climbed to 64.1 from 60.1 in June, far ahead of the 60.4 forecast. New Orders rose to 63.7 from 62.1 and Employment to 53.8 from 49.3. Prices continued their gains with the index rising to 82.3 from 79.5. Initial Jobless Claims sank to 385,000 in the July 30 week from 399,000 prior. Continuing claims dropped sharply in the July 23 week to 2.93 million from 3.296 million, more than a quarter-million below the 3.26 million forecast.

USD/JPY outlook

American payrolls for June and July and the change in Fed rhetoric have thoroughly revised the outlook for the USD/JPY.

While the area above 111.00 and higher is not yet in contention, the sharp gains on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are emblematic of a potential change in optimism. Much will depend on the evolution of Fed thought, but the public comments by several members make it clear that a taper is very much under consideration.

There are two events on the immediate Fed calendar. The Jackson Hole symposium on August 26-28 and the September 21-22 FOMC meeting. It is very unlikely that a reduction in bond purchases will be announced outside of the official schedule, meaning the September meeting is the first possibility. If that is the case, the six weeks until then will be used to alert markets to the change in policy.

It should be remembered that a reduction in the bond program, is, in all effects except the fed funds, a rate hike. Treasury yields will be the telltale.

If the Fed has concluded that a change in policy is imminent, the prospect for the USD/JPY improves immeasurably.

The immediate goal would be the July top at 111.64, followed by the March 2020 pandemic high just short of 112.00. Beyond that the area up to 114.50 was much traversed in 2017 and 2018 and would be easily reached if US interest rates and the economy are in full recovery mode.

The USD/JPY bias has reversed, it remains to be seen how potent is the new optimism.

Japan statistics August 2–August 6

FXStreet

US statistics August 2–August 6

FXStreet

Japan statistics August 9–August 13

The Producer Price Index for July is most interesting this week. Japan has been immune so far to the price increases sweeping the industralized world in the wake of the pandemic. That is one immunity the Bank of Japan would like to shed.

FXStreet

US statistics August 9–August 13

Inflation has the Fed's and markets' attention. The Consumer Price and Produce Price Indexes for July relate directly to Fed policy, a stronger result will tend to support the dollar.

FXStreet